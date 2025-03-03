NBA Draft

2025 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections as NCAA Tournament Approaches

Predicting the 2025 NBA Draft results as March begins.

Draft Digest Staff

Feb 23, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) during the second half against the USC Trojans at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) during the second half against the USC Trojans at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

March is officially here. As the NCAA Tournament approaches and international play comes to a close, the 2025 NBA Draft is less than four months away. As such, teams around the league continue scouting and refining their boards before the combine and pre-draft workouts take place in May.

While the 2024 NBA Draft lacked superstar talent at the top, the group of players projected to be available in the 2025 NBA Draft is one of the best in recent years. This class features Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper in the top-two, but there are several other players who could be franchise-altering talents for an NBA team if brought into the right system.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2025 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Cooper Flag
Mar 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) brings the ball around Florida State Seminoles guard Jamir Watkins (1) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Blue Devils won 100-65. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

1. Washington Wizards: Cooper Flagg (Duke)

2. Charlotte Hornets: Dylan Harper (Rutgers)

3. Utah Jazz: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)

Early Lottery

Tre Johnso
Feb 26, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) reacts after making a three-point shot in overtime against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

4. New Orleans Pelicans: Ace Bailey (Rutgers)

5. Toronto Raptors: Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)

6. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Johnson (Texas)

7. OKC Thunder (via PHI): Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)

8. Chicago Bulls: Khaman Maluach (Duke)

Late Lottery

Kon Knueppel
Feb 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs Duke Blue Devils forward Kon Knueppel (7) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Blue Devils won 106-70. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

9. San Antonio Spurs: Asa Newell (Georgia)

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Kon Knueppel (Duke)

11. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)

12. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Liam McNeeley (UConn)

13. Dallas Mavericks: Egor Demin (BYU)

14. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC): Derik Queen (Maryland)

Mid-First Round

Rasheer Flemin
Nov 20, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks forward Rasheer Fleming (13) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

15. Orlando Magic: Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)

16. OKC Thunder (via MIA): Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph's)

17. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Ben Saraf (INTL)

18. OKC Thunder (via LAC): Nolan Traore (INTL)

19. Miami Heat (via GSW): Jase Richardson (Michigan State)

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Noa Essengue (INTL)

Late First Round

Carter Bryan
Feb 17, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) scores a three-point basket against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

21. Indiana Pacers: Danny Wolf (Michigan)

22. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL): Carter Bryant (Arizona)

23. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Kanon Catchings (BYU)

24. Washington Wizards (via MEM): Labaron Philon (Alabama)

25. Orlando Magic: Nique Clifford (Colorado State)

26. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL): Donnie Freeman (Syracuse)

27. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK): Will Riley (Illinois)

28. Boston Celtics: Miles Byrd (San Diego State)

29. LA Clippers (via OKC): Noah Penda (INTL)

30. Phoenix Suns (via CLE): Hugo Gonzalez (INTL)

Early Second Round

Kam Jone
Mar 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (1) looks on during the first half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

31. Boston Celtics (via WAS): Isaiah Evans (Duke)

32. Charlotte Hornets: Alex Karaban (UConn)

33. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): Ian Jackson (North Carolina)

34. Charlotte Hornets (via NOP): Drake Powell (North Carolina)

35. Detroit Pistons (via TOR): Boogie Fland (Arkansas)

36. Brooklyn Nets: JT Toppin (Texas Tech)

37. Philadelphia 76ers: Kam Jones (Marquette)

38. Sacramento Kings (via CHI): Johni Broome (Auburn)

39. San Antonio Spurs: Jamir Watkins (Florida State)

40. Toronto Raptors (via POR): Alex Toohey (INTL)

41. OKC Thunder (via ATL): Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State)

42. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Adou Thiero (Arkansas)

43. Orlando Magic: Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)

44. Golden State Warriors (via MIA): Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)

45. Utah Jazz (via DAL): Dink Pate (G League)

Late Second Round

Tomislav Ivisic
Feb 22, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) takes a three-point shot in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

46. Chicago Bulls (via SAC): Karter Knox (Arkansas)

47. LA Clippers (via MIN): Sergio De Larrea (INTL)

48. Washington Wizards (via GSW): Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

49. Utah Jazz (via LAC): Joan Beringer (INTL)

50. Washington Wizards (via DET): Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana)

51. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): Johann Grunloh (INTL)

52. Indiana Pacers: Xaivian Lee (Princeton)

53. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU): Tomislav Ivisic (Illinois)

54. New York Knicks (via MEM): Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)

55. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)

56. Los Angeles Lakers: Joson Sanon (Arizona State)

---New York Knicks (FORFEITED)---

57. Orlando Magic (via BOS): Payton Sandfort (Iowa)

58. Houston Rockets (via OKC): Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB)

59. Cleveland Cavaliers: John Mobley Jr. (Ohio State)

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Mock Drafts & Big Boards