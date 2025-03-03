2025 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections as NCAA Tournament Approaches
March is officially here. As the NCAA Tournament approaches and international play comes to a close, the 2025 NBA Draft is less than four months away. As such, teams around the league continue scouting and refining their boards before the combine and pre-draft workouts take place in May.
While the 2024 NBA Draft lacked superstar talent at the top, the group of players projected to be available in the 2025 NBA Draft is one of the best in recent years. This class features Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper in the top-two, but there are several other players who could be franchise-altering talents for an NBA team if brought into the right system.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2025 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Washington Wizards: Cooper Flagg (Duke)
2. Charlotte Hornets: Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
3. Utah Jazz: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)
Early Lottery
4. New Orleans Pelicans: Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
5. Toronto Raptors: Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)
6. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Johnson (Texas)
7. OKC Thunder (via PHI): Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)
8. Chicago Bulls: Khaman Maluach (Duke)
Late Lottery
9. San Antonio Spurs: Asa Newell (Georgia)
10. Portland Trail Blazers: Kon Knueppel (Duke)
11. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)
12. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Liam McNeeley (UConn)
13. Dallas Mavericks: Egor Demin (BYU)
14. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC): Derik Queen (Maryland)
Mid-First Round
15. Orlando Magic: Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)
16. OKC Thunder (via MIA): Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph's)
17. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Ben Saraf (INTL)
18. OKC Thunder (via LAC): Nolan Traore (INTL)
19. Miami Heat (via GSW): Jase Richardson (Michigan State)
20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Noa Essengue (INTL)
Late First Round
21. Indiana Pacers: Danny Wolf (Michigan)
22. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL): Carter Bryant (Arizona)
23. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Kanon Catchings (BYU)
24. Washington Wizards (via MEM): Labaron Philon (Alabama)
25. Orlando Magic: Nique Clifford (Colorado State)
26. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL): Donnie Freeman (Syracuse)
27. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK): Will Riley (Illinois)
28. Boston Celtics: Miles Byrd (San Diego State)
29. LA Clippers (via OKC): Noah Penda (INTL)
30. Phoenix Suns (via CLE): Hugo Gonzalez (INTL)
Early Second Round
31. Boston Celtics (via WAS): Isaiah Evans (Duke)
32. Charlotte Hornets: Alex Karaban (UConn)
33. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): Ian Jackson (North Carolina)
34. Charlotte Hornets (via NOP): Drake Powell (North Carolina)
35. Detroit Pistons (via TOR): Boogie Fland (Arkansas)
36. Brooklyn Nets: JT Toppin (Texas Tech)
37. Philadelphia 76ers: Kam Jones (Marquette)
38. Sacramento Kings (via CHI): Johni Broome (Auburn)
39. San Antonio Spurs: Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
40. Toronto Raptors (via POR): Alex Toohey (INTL)
41. OKC Thunder (via ATL): Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State)
42. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Adou Thiero (Arkansas)
43. Orlando Magic: Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
44. Golden State Warriors (via MIA): Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)
45. Utah Jazz (via DAL): Dink Pate (G League)
Late Second Round
46. Chicago Bulls (via SAC): Karter Knox (Arkansas)
47. LA Clippers (via MIN): Sergio De Larrea (INTL)
48. Washington Wizards (via GSW): Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
49. Utah Jazz (via LAC): Joan Beringer (INTL)
50. Washington Wizards (via DET): Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana)
51. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): Johann Grunloh (INTL)
52. Indiana Pacers: Xaivian Lee (Princeton)
53. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU): Tomislav Ivisic (Illinois)
54. New York Knicks (via MEM): Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)
55. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)
56. Los Angeles Lakers: Joson Sanon (Arizona State)
---New York Knicks (FORFEITED)---
57. Orlando Magic (via BOS): Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
58. Houston Rockets (via OKC): Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB)
59. Cleveland Cavaliers: John Mobley Jr. (Ohio State)
