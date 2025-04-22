2024 Lottery Pick Finally Getting up Shots after Missing Rookie Season
After tearing his ACL before the NBA Draft and being forced to sit out what would have been his rookie season, Nikola Topic seems to be nearing full health again.
In a video posted on social media by Oklahoma City Thunder beat reporter Clemente Almanza, Topic was seen working on his shot with OKC staffers after a recent practice.
Topic has missed the entire 2024-25 season after suffering a torn ACL in May 2024. Before his injury, the Serbian guard was viewed as one of the top international prospects in the draft class, completely with a decorated pedigree.
Topic helped Serbia win gold at the FIBA U18 European Championships and earned MVP honors at the event. Additionally, Topic has won two ABA League titles and a Serbian League title.
In 12 games with Mega, a Serbian basketball club based in Belgrade that competes in the ABA, Topic averaged 18.4 points, 7.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 52.3% from beyond the arc.
Still only 19-years-old, Topic is a talented passer and strong finisher around the rim. With a solid handle, the intriguing prospect is able to drive into the paint with ease, using his size to his advantage.
The aforementioned skill set should make Topic a welcome addition in Oklahoma City with a Thunder team that loves to get downhill and drive to the basket.
While Topic won't get any time in the playoffs this year, the young guard should be ready to play before next season, giving OKC another interesting lineup option. The Thunder already have plenty of depth, but will add a player to the rotation who some scouts viewed as a top five prospect last summer.
Topic isn't the only rookie in recent memory to take a similar path in Oklahoma City, as Chet Holmgren missed all of what should have been his rookie season before producing a strong campaign the next year.
If Topic has improved during his time off the court, the Thunder could have an even deeper lineup next season with the addition of a talented rookie who has a year of NBA experience. Oklahoma City's two other draft picks in the 2024 class, Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell, each logged their first career playoff points in the Thunder's blowout win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
