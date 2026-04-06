2025 First-Round Pick Liam McNeeley Helps Greensboro to G League Finals

The Charlotte Hornets' 2025 draft class has already helped the team make history.

No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel set the franchise record for most 3-point makes in a single season, also notching the most 3-point makes by a rookie in NBA history.

Alongside Knueppel, second-round picks Ryan Kalkbrenner and Sion James have contributed to a significant turnaround for the Hornets, who have 43 wins with three games remaining after logging just 19 wins in 2024-25.

In addition to the aforementioned rookies shining in the Queen City, first-year wing Liam McNeeley has also found success in the NBA G League.

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, McNeeley has appeared in 30 games for the Hornets, averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. With the Greensboro Swarm, though, McNeeley has played a major role, tallying 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range.

On Sunday, March 5, the 20-year-old turned in another strong performance in the semifinals of the G League Playoffs to help the Swarm reach the G League Finals for the first time. McNeeley finished with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal, shooting 7-of-16 from the field and 4-of-11 from beyond the arc.

2025 NBA first round pick Liam McNeeley scored 20 PTS to send the @greensboroswarm to the G League FINALS for the first time ever! 🏆 @hornets | @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/SJtJQnZofu — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 6, 2026

With the victory, McNeeley and company advance to play the Stockton Kings, who will look to defend their 2025 G League title. The best-of-three series will tip off on April 8, and is set to air on ESPN's family of networks, giving fans the opportunity to see the former first-round pick in action.

While the Swarm are fighting to secure a G League title, the Hornets will be gearing up for their own postseason experience. Charlotte currently holds the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, and are just a half-game behind the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds.

While it is unlikely that McNeeley contributes to the Hornets' postseason efforts this year, the 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing could become a solid depth piece for Charlotte in the coming seasons.

With good size and a versatile game that could fit well alongside the team's other players, McNeeley could be a valuable role player if he continues to develop his game.

A former five-star recruit, the G League standout spent one season at Connecticut before entering the draft. McNeeley appears to have plenty of upside, and may help the Hornets take another leap next season.