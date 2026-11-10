Warriors’ ‘Strength in Numbers’ Championship Mantra Suddenly Rings True Again

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors are 8–3, tied for a top-four seed in the Western Conference, and if you had that on your basketball BINGO card, send along some lottery numbers. Two weeks ago the Dubs were 0–3, winless and, frankly, looking lifeless. They lost to the Grizzlies and Suns and were tattooed by the Lakers. The defense was bad and the injuries were piling up. The dreaded “R” word—rebuild—felt closer than ever.

Fast forward to today and there’s a more familiar word being tossed around in the Bay: championship. The Warriors boat raced the hapless Pelicans 138–87 on Monday night. Stephen Curry scored 25 points in 21 minutes. Rookie phenom Yaxel Lendeborg had 23. Brandin Podziemski was a team-high plus-36. The 51-point margin was Golden State’s largest at home in 35 years.

“Connectivity is a powerful thing,” said Podziemski.

Said Steve Kerr, “We just have a really good feeling. Everybody is having fun.”

As early season turnarounds go, this one is remarkable. Through five games, Golden State was 27th in the NBA in defensive rating. Over the last eight games, they are No. 1. Frank Vogel, Kerr’s top assistant and de facto defensive coordinator, has this unit humming. Vogel’s principles: Protect the paint. Be solid in transition. Hold teams to one shot per possession. The Warriors are executing on all three.

“We’re doing a better job just taking away some of the easy baskets,” said Kerr, “and that’s kind of the whole thing in the NBA.”

The stars are playing like them. LeBron James isn’t the only mid-millennial outrunning Father Time. At 38, Curry is off to one of his best starts ever . He’s averaging 31.3 points. He’s shooting a career-best 49.7% from the floor. An astonishing 44.7% from three. On Saturday, he passed LeBron James for most 40-point games past age 35. At an age most players are slowing down, Curry has defenders a decade (or more) younger struggling to stay with him.

“The thing with him is he's never done,” said Magic coach Sean Sweeney, after Curry dropped 41 on Orlando. “Even if you do a good job early getting him under control, he's still going to stick with it. You can't let up with him and that's why he's one of the greatest of all time.”

Ditto for Draymond Green. At 36, Green remains one of the NBA’s most reliable defenders. Giannis Antetokounmpo was on a heater when Miami came to town last week. Green held the ex-MVP to 20 points. A week earlier, he spearheaded the defensive effort that held the Lakers to 95 points. Kristaps Porziņģis’s absence has left the Warriors with a hole in the middle . Green has capably filled it.

And Lendeborg … wait, Lendeborg? Where would the Warriors be without the uber confident rookie ? Lendeborg made headlines for yapping at Luka Dončić on opening night . But he averaged 19.8 points per game in October. He’s up to 23.3 in November. Kerr has played him as a point forward. Lendeborg has responded by averaging four assists per game. Curry calls Lendeborg “the full package.” Asked last week what is different about this season, Curry was succinct: “Yax.”

Each game brings a new Lendeborg highlight. Late in the third quarter against the Pelicans, Lendeborg played pick-and-roll with Charles Bassey. As Lendeborg drove, the defense collapsed on him. The easy play would be to flip a lob to Bassey. Lendeborg spotted De’Anthony Melton on the other end of the floor for an open three.

Marveled Kerr, “High level play. There’s not a lot of guys with the size and the skill to see the chess board and make the right move. It’s really impressive watching him.”

Depth wasn’t expected to be a strength for Golden State this year. During the eight-game streak the Warriors bench ranks third in scoring. Brandon Williams, who left Monday’s game early with a hamstring injury, is averaging double figures. De’Anthony Melton is a shade under it. Georges Niang, Charles Bassey and Gui Santos are contributing. Ageless Al Horford is playing 18 minutes per game.

In 2014, Kerr used “strength in numbers” to describe the Warriors path to success.

More than a decade later, it still is.

But what level of success? Golden State is a great story, but it is just November. The Warriors are a good team but they are sandwiched between a handful of good teams in the Thunder, Timberwolves and Rockets. They have played a decent schedule but they have not taken on the dreadnought that is San Antonio, which has won nine straight and has Victor Wembanyama posting 2K-like numbers.

Kerr isn’t ready to make any bold proclamations. He says he thinks the Warriors can have a top-10 offense and defense, generally a prerequisite for a championship-level team. He said a team needs at least 20 games to know their identity. Golden State is “on a good path,” Kerr said, but “has a lot of work to do.”

Soon, they will have reinforcements. Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler have been out all season. Moody could return before the All-Star break. Butler may not be far behind. The Warriors do not expect to get Porziņģis back but they are actively shopping his (effectively) expiring $20 million contract to beef up the frontcourt. That’s potentially three minutes-eating rotation players, along with a bona fide closer in Butler.

“Our mindset is to get through the mud early,” said Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., “and then see where we are at.”

For now, the Warriors are enjoying the ride. Butler, recovering from knee surgery, is known for his stylish outfits on the bench. Before Monday’s game, Kerr remarked to assistant Khalid Robinson that some night Butler should dress as one of the coaches. Black pants, quarter-zip, the works. When Kerr walked to the bench, he saw Butler in full gear. During the game, Kerr heard Butler calling out the number of team fouls. “He was really acting the part,” Kerr said. During a timeout, Butler grabbed a whiteboard and scribbled PASS TO STEPH in black marker.

Thanks Coach Jimmy 😂 pic.twitter.com/TFG4MCoV2K — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 10, 2026

“There was a little bit of mocking going on,” Kerr said. “But I’m all for it.”

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