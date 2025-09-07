3 NBA Rookies Who Could get Playoff Minutes During 2025-26 Season
There aren't many rookies who see significant minutes in the playoffs.
Most players with enough talent to play right away are selected by teams who are still a few years away from competing for the postseason, while players drafted by organizations who are in the playoff hunt usually need a few years to see the court.
In 2024-25, players like Ron Holland II, Ajay Mitchell and Zach Edey saw time in the postseson, but most rookies watched from the sideline as their teams competed for a title. This year will likely be the same, even with an unual group of teams selecting at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Dallas and Cooper Flagg may be able to compete for a playoff spot, but it seems more likely that the group is a Play-In team again this season. Dylan Harper and the Spurs are in a similar situation as the team works towards a return to the playoffs.
Aside from the aforementioned two players, here are three rookies who could earn playoff minutes in 2025-26.
VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Edgecombe should be a day-one contributor in Philadelphia, even if he doesn't crack the 76ers starting lineup as a rookie.
At 6-foot-5, the Baylor product has impressive athleticism and should be a solid addition alongside Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Paul George.
After averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game with the Bears, 20-year-old Edgecombe joins a team that should be one of the best in the Eastern Conference when healthy.
DaRon Holmes II, Denver Nuggets
Holmes was selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Drat, but missed his entire rookie season after tearing an achilles during the summer league.
Now, the Dayton product is set to return to the Nuggets' lineup after putting together an impressive summer league performance in 2025. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound big man averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game in his final season with the Flyers, and could be a solid depth piece off the bench for Denver.
The Nuggets took the eneventual NBA champion OKC Thunder to seven games, but ultimately didn't have enough reliable options off the bench. Holmes could help solve that problem.
Asa Newell, Atlanta Hawks
The No. 23 pick in the 2025 class, Newell's addition was part of an impressive offseason for the Hawks.
After missing the playoffs in 2024-25, Atlanta reloaded its roster, adding Kristaps Porzingus and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. With the aforementioned veterans flanking star guard Trae Young, the Hawks should be back in the playoffs in 2025-26.
Even if Newell isn't a starter on for Atlanta, the rookie big man seems like a solid lob threat for Young and a good defensive presence on the other end of the floor. After averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, a steal and a block per game at Georgia, the 6-foot-11 big man seems ready to make an impact for the Hawks.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.