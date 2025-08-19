3 Players from 2024 NBA Draft Class who could have Bigger Roles in 2025-26
Despite many experts viewing the 2024 NBA Draft class as a weaker group than other recent cycles, there were a number of strong performances from rookies during the 2024-25 season.
San Antonio's Stephon Castle won Rookie of the Year, while players like Kyle Filipowski, Yves Missi, Zach Edey, Donovan Clingan and Jaylen Wells all had significant impacts for their squads in year one. Even Ajay Mitchell, who was a second-round pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2024, played first-quarter minutes in the NBA Finals.
Alongside the players who cracked their team's rotation last year, there are a few players who could be enter the spotlight this year after roster changes. With a full NBA season and offseason under their belts, here are three membes of the 2024 draft class who could see bigger roles in 2025-26.
Trey Alexander, New Orleans Pelicans
After going undrafted in the 2024 class, Alexander was signed by the Denver Nuggets as a free agent.
Alexander averaged just 1.3 points and 4.9 minutes per game as a rookie in Denver, but starred for the Grand Rapids Gold, the Nuggets' G League Affiliate.
In Grand Rapids, Alexander averaged 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.9% from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc on 6.9 attempts per game. The Creighton product earned G League Rookie of the Year honors for his efforts.
Over the offseason, Alexander signed with New Orleans, where he should get more opportunity on a young team that is still exploring its roster.
Baylor Scheierman, Boston Celtics
Scheierman was the No. 30 pick in the 2024 class following the Celtics' title, and could have a spot in Boston's rotation as a second-year player.
The former Creighton standout averaged 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 31 contests with the Celtics last season.
In the G League, Scheierman put up 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 41.9% from the field and 41.1% from deep on 10.1 attempts per game.
After Jayson Tatum's achilles injury in the postseason and Boston's decision to trade away multiple veteran pieces, Joe Mazzula will need the younger players on his roster to step up in 2025-26.
Cody Williams, Utah Jazz
Unlike the two aforementioned players, Williams' spent most of the 2024-25 season in the NBA, playing just two games in the G League.
The younger brother of all-star Jalen Williams dominated his two performances with the Salt Lake City Stars, but didn't have the same showing with the Jazz. As a rookie, Williams averaged 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 50 games on a Jazz team that went 17-65.
In three games at the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League, though, Williams averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Williams will have to fight Ace Bailey and others for touches, but the 6-foot-7 wing has shown that he can be a bigger part of Utah's rotation this year.
