Undrafted Rookies Miles Barnstable, Boopie Miller Earn Training Camp Deals

The 2026-27 NBA season is less than a month away, meaning training camp and the preseason are around the corner.

Training camp opens in September, while the preseason tips off in early October. With the upcoming campaign rapidly approaching, multiple teams have signed players to training camp contracts.

Training camp deals allow teams to get a closer look at players who could potentially earn a spot in the organization. Often, players signed to training camp contracts are still ealy in their career and are looking for a two-way contract or a spot with in the G League.

Recently, a pair of NBA teams signed undrafted free agents from the 2026 class who could fall into those categories to training camp contracts.

San Antonio, the regining Western Conference champions, signed Miles Barnstable to an Exhibit 10 deal, according to a report from Paul Garcia. Marc Stein reported that Boopie Miller will sign a similar contract with another Western Conference contender, the Denver Nuggets.

Under an Exhibit 10 deal, players can earn a bonus when they are waived and spend at least 60 days with the organization's G League affiliate.

Barnstable began his college career with two seasons at Wisconsin-Whitewater, a Division III program, before spending a year at St. Thomas and a season at Tulsa. As a senior with the Golden Hurricane, Barnstable averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 46.6% from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range on 6.7 attempts per game.

After earning All-Conference honors in 2025-26, Barnstable played with the Spurs' Summer League team, where he averaged 3.8 points and one rebound in 10.1 minutes per game while shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Miller, on the other hand, spent six seasons with three teams at the Division I level throughout his college career. The veteran guard averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.5% from the field and 41.4% from deep on 4.9 attempts per game with SMU in 2025-26.

Miller spent the 2026 Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 4.3 points, 1.7 assists, a rebound and a steal while shooting 26.7% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

Barnstable and Miller will likely compete for spots in the G League during training camp, and could earn two-way deals or standard contracts in the coming years with strong performances in Austin and Grand Rapids as rookies.