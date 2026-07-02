76ers’ Recent Draft Pick Could be even more Important Following Blockbuster Trade

On Wednesday, the Celtics and 76ers rocked the NBA world, executing the most wild trade of the offseason to this point. In an offseason that’s already seen LaMelo Ball, Kawhi Leonard and plenty more traded, that’s saying something.

In sending out veteran star Paul George and picks, Philadelphia was able to nab former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, cementing the team’s status as a contender for next season. Armed with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe and now Brown, the Sixers rank atop the East for many.

That makes their recent first-round pick in Labaron Philon all the more important, needing to step into a bench handling role sooner rather than later.

Philon was one of the top sliders on draft night, previously thought of to be a potential late-lottery selection before slipping to the 76ers at No. 22. While the team needed forward or big help, passing on one of the top point guards in the class was a tough sell.

Philon was previously projected as one of the most elite ball-handlers in the class for good reason. After a fine freshman season at Alabama, he returned for his sophomore season, checking off every improvement box: better counting stats and efficiency across the board, most notably from beyond the arc.

All in all, Philon averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 50% from the floor and leading the Tide to plenty of success.

Now, the 76ers will be hoping he can do the same.

The Philadelphia 76ers select Labaron Philon Jr. with the 22nd pick of the 2026 NBA Draft.



The sophomore guard averaged 22 points and 5 assists en route to 1st Team All-SEC honors.



Shifty creator with a lot of wiggle off the bounce. pic.twitter.com/gIHpBda4Zy — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 24, 2026

All of Maxey, Brown and Edgecombe will be capable of handling the ball, though Philon will still be relied on in reserve. Given his experience in leading the charge for Alabama, he should be a difference-maker in Philadelphia as early as Year 1.

Philon's bread and butter is the pick-and-roll, where he can use his above-average handling ability to slice his way to the rim, into the mid-range or even pull-up from three. He should be a three-level scorer, though his efficiency from beyond the arc is likely to improve as it did in college.

He won't have ample pick-and-roll partners in Philadelphia, but should be relied on to create his own shot, even early in his career. As a secondary creator, he should be able to break down the first line of defense alongside Maxey, Brown and Edgecombe.

The 76ers are now firmly in the spotlight among contenders, and their first-round pick will be even more under the microscope through the 2026-27 season.