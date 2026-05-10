Jarring Video Shows Just How Much Knicks Fans Took Over Philadelphia in Game 4

Game 4 of the Knicks-76ers playoff series tipped off Sunday at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. But it certainly looked and felt like a road game for the Sixers.

Heading into the series, 76ers star Joel Embiid pleaded with Philadelphia fans to not resell their tickets to rival Knicks supporters in order to keep the electric atmosphere that helped the Sixers defeat the Celtics in the opening round of the postseason.

It appears 76ers fans did not listen.

New York fans flocked to Philadelphia in Game 3, and it was even more of an attendance discrepancy in Game 4 on Sunday. According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, who was on the scene in Philly, Knicks fans took up about 70% of the crowd as they rooted for their favorite team to complete a four-game sweep.

This is flat out embarrassing for Philadelphia....it's legit 70-30 Knicks fans in here right now — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) May 10, 2026

That was evident even before the tip.

this is a home game 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sJdJelaDRA — dylan (@NotYoungDA) May 10, 2026

During the game, it was even more of a rout—both in the bleachers and in the stands. Every time the Knicks scored, a sea of blue-and-orange would jump to their feet in celebration, completely overwhelming any representation of Sixers fans at the arena.

They had plenty to cheer about, too. The Knicks jumped out to an 81–57 lead at halftime, tying the NBA playoff record for most three-pointers in a half with 18.

Knicks fans in Philly for Game 4. 🤯



This is what it sounds like every time New York scores. pic.twitter.com/6l90FvcQxu — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 10, 2026

Late in the second quarter, Embiid was fouled by Mitchell Robinson. As he walked to the free-throw line, he was met by a chorus of boos. At home. And to make matters worse, Knicks fans sitting behind the hoop held up printed images of Robinson’s dunk over Embiid as the 76ers’ star shot free throws.

The scenes at Xfinity Mobile Arena as Joel Embiid shot free throws in the second quarter. | ESPN

Knick fans taunting Embiid with printed photos of Mitch's poster 😂 pic.twitter.com/x82DcbxMWn — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) May 10, 2026

It’s a bit of extra salt in the wound for Embiid, who will be heading into the offseason after a devastating four-game sweep by his rivals.

What Joel Embiid asked 76ers fans before series vs. Knicks

Embiid was hoping for better results in the bleachers.

“I just have a message for our fans," Embiid said before Game 1. "Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like [Philadelphia] was Madison Square Garden East. We're going to need the support. Don't sell your tickets. This is bigger than you. We need you guys; the atmosphere that we’ve had the last couple of games in Philly, especially the last one, pushing it to Game 7. I mean, we need all of it.”

There’s a history here. Back in 2024, Knicks fans also took over Philadelphia in similar fashion as New York defeated the Sixers in six games.

“Disappointing,” Embiid said at the time. “I love our fans. Think it's unfortunate, and I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing. Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans, and they're down the road. I've never seen it, and I've been here for 10 years. Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They've always shown up, and I don't think that should happen. Yeah, it's not O.K.”

Maybe next year 76ers fans will have their star’s back. Of course, it would help if Philadelphia showed up for a playoff series.

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