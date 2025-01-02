Alex Sarr Beginning to Come Along for Wizards
Over his last five games, Wizards forward Alex Sarr has scored in double-digit points each time, doing so on decently efficient shooting as well. He's also recorded eight total blocks over these five games, with three rejections in two separate games earlier this month. He's also made an impact on the boards, averaging 5.4 rebounds per contest since Dec. 19 while playing 29.6 minutes per game.
After struggling in the preseason and early on in the regular season, Sarr has bounced back and become one of the most consistent rookies in the entire NBA, especially in the last four weeks. He has also been shooting very effectively from beyond the arc, at 50% over his last five games on an average of 5.6 attempts per. His pick-and-pop proficiency has allowed him to flourish as an option on the offensive end, giving some relief to the Wizards young guards as another scoring option and taking some of the pressure off of them.
The second-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Sarr was often criticized early on in the year for being inefficient from the field and struggling generally, but it seems that he just needed to find his footing before becoming a productive player. Playing a role similar to that of Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies, Sarr is a building block for the future of the Washington Wizards organization, even if that future is far away at the moment.
As part of three rookies that receive significant playing time for the Wizards, along with Carlton Carrington and Kyshawn George, Sarr has demonstrated serious growth this season. He's been the best of the three overall, and is making a case for Rookie of the Year along with Spurs guard Stephon Castle, Grizzlies wing Jaylen Wells, Grizzlies center Zach Edey, and Pelicans center Yves Missi. If he can continue to improve, he may very well be worth his draft position.
