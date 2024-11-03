Bub Carrington Is Producing Early in Rookie Campaign
In an opening week where few rookies have been outstandingly good, 14th overall pick and Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington has stood out with his pull-up shooting and passing prowess. Through four games, the 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 62.2% true shooting in just 26.3 minutes per game.
Carrington has been doing his damage in the NBA much like he did in college — with his pull-up jumpshot. He shot an absurd 50.9% on 116 pullup twos in his lone season at Pittsburgh, and is 3-for-6 on those shots with the Wizards early on. He only shot 32% on threes in college, though, on both catch-and-shoot and pull-up threes, but is 6-for-12 (50.0%) on threes so far.
This combination of shooting goodness on twos and threes has led to great production in the pick-and-roll. He's scored 15 points on 9 possessions as the pick-and-roll ballhandler, good for 1.67 points per possession, which would've ranked 1st in the NBA had he met the 10-possession minimum required to be ranked. Of course, that only shows how small of a sample size it's been thus far.
His main offensive woes have also remained the same: contact-handling on drives and finishes. He's taken just 5 shots at the rim and has made only 2 of them (40.0%). His rebounding numbers have also taken a dip while his steal and block numbers have stayed the same. Being more inviting towards physicality and handling that physicality better would go a long way for Carrington.
