Can Hornets Rookie Kon Knueppel Achieve Stardom?
Over the last calendar year, Kon Knueppel’s quickly become a household name for basketball fans.
That’s partly due to the simple uniqueness of his name, but it’s also due to his quick ascension through the basketball ranks over the last year.
It wasn’t long ago he played for Wisconsin Lutheran High School, earning the state’s Mr. Basketball award and becoming the fourteenth-ranked recruit in the country per RSCI. He then joined fellow five-stars Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach at Duke, eventually earning draft acclaim in helping to lead the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance.
His collegiate play helped him blossom into the No. 4 pick at the 2025 NBA Draft, being selected by the Charlotte Hornets.
Soon after his drafting, Knueppel played for Charlotte’s Summer League team, leading the Hornets to a Las Vegas championship and earning MVP of the final game in the process. In defeating the Kings, Knueppel poured on 21 total points.
Knueppel’s now a highly anticipated NBA rookie, with many expecting him to add gluey attributes to a Hornets squad that desperately needs them. He’s made his name as a sharpshooter, but offers connective passing, fine downhill scoring with a bulky frame, as well as better than anticipated defense. Alongside those like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and more, he should blend into the Charlotte core well.
But there also seems to be more than meets the eye with Knueppel. Simple off-ball scoring threats don't take over in Cooper Flagg's abcense in the NCAA Tournament, or lead a team full of fairly seasoned pros in a Summer League final. There's a chance that — much like we have for the last year — we're underestimating Knueppel.
But what will it actually take for Knueppel to achieve NBA stardom? Will he be able to ascend to the same level as Ball and Miller, opposed to simply lifting them up?
One argument in favor of Knueppel landing near All-Star status would be his feel for the game, one of the primary reasons he was selected so high. He has true touch and feel all over the court, not only seeing the ball through the hoop, but passing in actions, handling with confidence and putting himself in the right place on defense.
A primary negative would be his athleticism, which will be a hinderance, especially as he assimilates to the league. Though several modern players have been able to thrive without plus athleticism.
It remains to be seen where Knueppel will land on the NBA spectrum, but plenty will be watching as he begins his Hornets career.
Knueppel and the Hornets will open up their 2025-26 preseason with a bout against the defending champion OKC Thunder on Oct. 5. They’ll tip off the regular season against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 22.