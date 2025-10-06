Could Thomas Sorber Become the Next Impactful Big Man from Georgetown?
The Georgetown Hoyas basketball team has put a number of talented big men in the NBA.
From Hall of Famers like Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning and Patrick Ewing, to modern players like Roy Hibbert and Greg Monroe as well as forwards Otto Porter Jr. and Jeff Green, the Hoyas have produced plenty of talented post players.
While the program has fallen from the days of Allen Iverson and others, the school has still managed to produce a few NBA players in recent years. One of the newest additions to that group is Thomas Sorber, who was selected No. 15 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Sorber spent one year at Georgetown, tallying 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game in 24 appearances and 23 starts. Sorber suffered a foot injury as a freshman that prevented the talented big man from finishing the season and sidelined him for the summer league.
Still, measuring 6-foot-9 without shoes and boasting a massive 7-foot-6 wingspan, Sorber's size, length and skills on the floor made it hard for teams to pass on the 19-year-old, especially an opportunistic Oklahoma City front office.
The Thunder also selected Nikola Topic after the Serbian guard suffered a major injury in the predraft process, allowing the lottery pick to rehab in OKC during the 2024-25 season.
This year, Sorber will undergo a similar process after tearing his ACL in a private workout during the offseason. Even before Topic, though, Oklahoma City is no stranger to rookies missing time.
Chet Holmgren was also sidelined for an entire season after he was drafted, and still managed to bounce back and deliver a strong rookie campaign. Sorber could follow a similar path once he enters Mark Daigneault's rotation after returning from his injury.
Since tearing the ligament, Sorber said he has communicated with a few of his fellow Georgetown products.
"Just to stay positive," Sorber said. "I keep in touch with some of those guys like Roy Hibbert, Greg Monroe. I saw (Monroe) the other day. ... Just to be me, just to stay positive and just to keep working.”
While Sorber won't appear on the court this season, he could still improve during the 2025-26 campaign. Learning from experienced veterans like Hibbert and Monroe, as well as the players on Oklahoma City's roster, should be valuable knowledge for the top 15 pick.
