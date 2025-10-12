Despite the Loss, Cooper Flagg Stole the Show for the Mavericks Last Night
NBA preseason wins and losses don't really matter. It simply isn't what fans look for during and at the end of games. Preseason is really a chance for the rotation players to get loose, while giving young players and fringe roster talent a chance to showcase their abilities.
Cooper Flagg has been the story of the offseason. After an impressive NBA Summer League stretch, fans were left wanting more leading up to preseason. With two games under his belt, it's safe to say he has been stealing the show for the Dallas Mavericks.
Last night, Flagg certainly did despite a 120-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The 6-foot-9 forward put up 11 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals on 4-for-8 shooting from the field.
Flagg isn't expected to be the Mavericks' main star alongside Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving (when he returns). The 18-year-old is still learning the ropes with the regular season still not underway. However, that doesn't mean he warrants generational hype.
Against the Hornets, Flagg looked more comfortable compared to his preseason debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was handling the ball more and getting active on both sides of the ball. His production came in just 24 minutes of action.
Flagg's three best plays were a jumper created off the dribble, a lob to Davis for a slam and a dunk of his own on a cut to the basket. There was simply so much versatility in his production, which is exactly what the Mavericks need.
Entering their first full season without Luka Doncic, the Mavericks have the talent to continue to be competitive, but Flagg will be the subtle X factor who can truly elevate the team, especially with Irving out. He can step up as a primary playmaker and defender without bearing so many scoring responsibilities.
Dallas' defense will be its biggest strength this season. The forward and center room is overwhelmingly talented with Flagg, Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington.
The guard room is no slouch, either. Despite Irving missing time, the Mavericks still have D'Angelo Russell, Klay Thompson and Max Christie.
Last night wasn't the prettiest performance from Dallas as a whole, but Flagg was a major bright spot for a team looking to contend now, but also in the future. He may not be a superstar scorer right off the bat, but he can certainly be a Swiss Army knife for the Mavericks.