Here's How Every Rookie Performed on Second Day of 2026 NBA Preseason

The 2026-27 NBA season has finally arrived.

Following an eventful offseason headlined by blockbuster trades and free agency moves, the preseason tipped off on Saturday, Oct. 3, with a matchup between Miami and Toronto. The Heat and Raptors were among the NBA teams who made the biggest acquisitions during the summer, as Giannis Antetokounmpo heading to Miami and Kawhi Leonard returning to Toronto.

Leonard didn't suit up for the Raptors in the team's preseason opener, but Antetokounmpo made his Heat debut and garnered plenty of attention. While most eyes were on the two-time MVP, both teams had a few first-year players who made their NBA debuts on Saturday.

Miami had just one second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, while the Raptors had selections in each round. Toronto picked Allen Graves in the first round, but the former Santa Clara standout didn't play in the team's preseason opener.

Second-round picks Jaden Bradley and Ryan Conwell were in action on Saturday, though, as well as a few promising undrafted free agents who have looked promising to start their NBA careers.

The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, as well as the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors, met on Sunday evening in the second night of the 2026 preseason.

Trevon Brazile, Denver Nuggets

The No. 35 pick finished with seven points, three rebounds and two blocks while shooting 3-of-4 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep.

Bryce Hopkins, Denver Nuggets

The No. 49 pick logged one point, two rebounds and a steal while shooting 0-of-2 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors

The two-way signee tallied 11 points, five rebounds, an assist, two turnovers, two steals and a block while shooting 3-of-7 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 pick logged four points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block while shooting 1-of-6 from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Fletcher Loyer, LA Clippers

The undrafted free agent accounted for one rebound, shooting 0-of-1 from deep in a win against the Warriors.

Nick Martinelli, LA Clippers

The No. 55 pick notched five points, two rebounds, an assist and two assists while shooting 2-of-6 from the field and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc in a win against the Warriors.

Baba Miller, LA Clippers

The No. 36 pick finished with nine points, six rebounds and a turnover while shooting 2-of-5 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 5-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against the Warriors.

Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz

Peterson finished with three points, six rebounds, two assists, two turnovers and a steal in a Utah's win.

Keaton Wagler, LA Clippers

The No. 5 overall pick tallied 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block while shooting 3-of-15 from the field, 1-of-11 from 3-point range and 8-of-9 from the free throw line. Wagler knocked down a midrange shot with 14 seconds left in the game to give the Clippers a 102-101 lead.