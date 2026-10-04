Here's How Every Rookie Performed in 2026 NBA Preseason Opener

The 2026-27 NBA season has finally arrived.

Following an eventful offseason headlined by blockbuster trades and free agency moves, the preseason tipped off on Saturday, Oct. 3, with a matchup between Miami and Toronto. The Heat and Raptors were among the NBA teams who made the biggest acquisitions during the summer, as Giannis Antetokounmpo heading to Miami and Kawhi Leonard returning to Toronto.

Leonard didn't suit up for the Raptors in the team's preseason opener, but Antetokounmpo made his Heat debut and garnered plenty of attention. While most eyes were on the two-time MVP, both teams had a few first-year players who made their NBA debuts on Saturday.

Miami had just one second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, while the Raptors had selections in each round. Toronto picked Allen Graves in the first round, but the former Santa Clara standout didn't play in the team's preseason opener.

Second-round picks from both the Heat and Raptors were in action on Saturday, though, as well as a few promising undrafted free agents who have looked promising to start their NBA careers.

Here's a look at how every rookie performed in the NBA's 2026 preseason opener.

Jaden Bradley, Toronto Raptors

The No. 52 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft accumulated nine points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 3-of-4 from the field, 1-of-1 from beyond the arc and 2-of-4 from the free throw line.

Nimari Burnett, Toronto Raptors

The undrafted free agent racked up six points, three rebounds, three assists, four turnovers and a steal while shooting 2-of-10 from the field, 1-of-8 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Ryan Conwell, Miami Heat

The No. 37 pick in the 2026 draft notched six points, two assists, a rebound and a turnover while shooting 3-of-8 from the field and 0-of-3 from 3-point range.

Tre Donaldson, Miami Heat

The undrafted two-way signee tallied six points, three assists, two turnovers, a steal and a block, shooting 1-of-5 from the field, 0-of-3 from deep and 4-of-6 from the free throw line.

J'Vonne Hadley, Miami Heat

The undrafted free agent logged two points, six rebounds and a steal while shooting 1-of-1 from the field in minutes on the floor.

Ian Schieffelin, Miami Heat

The undrafted free agent finished with 11 points, three rebounds and an assist while shooting 4-of-4 from the field, 1-of-1 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 10 minutes of action.