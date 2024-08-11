Houston Rockets Rookie Reed Sheppard Set to be Difference Maker in 2024-25 Season
The Houston Rockets were awarded the No. 3 pick in the draft via the Brooklyn Nets stemming back to their James Harden swap. The Rockets were able to see their win total climb to 41 breaking even on the season after turning in just 22 wins the year prior.
That improvement was made on the back of both internal development but the additions of veterans such as Dillon Brooks and Fred VanFleet. While the Rockets hoped for a postseason bid a year ago, this season the dream only grows.
While the Western Conference will once again be the toughest and most competitive conference we have ever seen, the Houston Rockets are aiming to snap a four-year postseason drought.
The selection of Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 pick was a classic case of drafting the best player available, which was the correct decision by the Rockets as Sheppard immediately showed his worth in the NBA Summer League packing a mighty punch on the offensive end.
For the Rockets to take another leap after already swelling their win total by 19 games, it will be on Sheppard to carry over that strong Summer Leauge showing and take Houston's offense to the next level with his floor spacing and scoring ability on and off the ball.
