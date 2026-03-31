Rookies to Watch in the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are rapidly approaching, but before the postseason begins, the G Leauge will begin its playoff tournament on March 31.

A group of 16 teams, the top eight seeds from each conference, will compete in three single-elimination rounds with the champions of each conference competing in a best-of-three finals series.

The G League features a number of notable names, including former college basketball stars and first-round draft picks, including multiple rookies who could develop into solid NBA players.

Here are a few first-year players to watch in the G League Playoffs.

Alijah Martin, Raptors 905

The No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Martin has turned in a productive season for Toronto's G League team.

In 25 regular season games, the 2025 NCAA champion averaged 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range. Martin has also appeared in 18 NBA games for the Raptors as a rookie.

The Raptors 905 meet the Motor City Cruise in the first round of the playoffs.

Liam McNeeley, Greensboro Swarm

A first-round pick in the 2025 draft, McNeeley has appeared in 30 games for the Charlotte Hornets this season, but has found more success in the G League.

In 18 games, the 20-year-old is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc. McNeeley was selected with the No. 29 overall pick and could be a solid wing player in the future for Charlotte.

The Swarm will take on the Maine Celtics in the open round.

John Tonje, Maine Celtics

After being selected No. 52 overall in the 2025 class, Tonje has appeared in five NBA games for Boston this season.

In 29 G League contests, the 24-year-old is averaging 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range.

Rocco Zikarsky, Iowa Wolves

Similar to Tonje, Zikarsky has appeared in four NBA games for Minnesota after being picked No. 45 overall in the 2025 draft.

The 7-foot-3 19-year-old from Australia is averaging 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, an assist and 2.7 blocks per game in 28 G League games.

Best of the rest

Andersson Garcia, Mexico City Capitanes

Chucky Hepburn, Raptors 905

Chaney Johnson, Long Island Nets

Caleb Love, Rip City Remix

Norchad Omier, San Diego Clippers

Sean Pedulla, San Diego Clippers

Julian Reese, Capital City Go-Go

Kadary Richmond, Capital City Go-Go

Wade Taylor IV, Mexico City Capitanes

Chris Youngblood, Rip City Remix