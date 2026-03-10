Suns vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

A rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals takes place on Tuesday night, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Both of these teams look way different than they did in that series in 2021, but the Suns are in a play-in spot (No. 7 in the West) at this point in the regular season. The same can’t be said for the Bucks, who are several games back of the No. 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets entering Tuesday’s action.

The Bucks are just 1-3 since Giannis returned from a calf injury (1-2 when he plays), and they’re in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating. That simply isn’t going to cut it for a team that lacks elite offensive talent outside of Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, the Suns have won with defense all season long, posting the 10th-best defensive rating in the NBA. Can they pull off a road win on Tuesday?

Here’s a look at who is favored in this game, my favorite prop bet and a prediction as the Bucks and Suns battle for playoff positioning.

Suns vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Suns -1.5 (-102)

Bucks +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Suns: -115

Bucks: -105

Total

217.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Suns vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Suns record: 37-27

Bucks record: 27-36

Suns vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Dillon Brooks – out

Mark Williams – out

Grayson Allen – questionable

Jordan Goodwin – questionable

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Cormac Ryan – out

Taurean Prince – questionable

Kevin Porter Jr. – out

Suns vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 25.5 Points (-115)

Since returning from his calf injury, Antetokounmpo has scored 19, 24 and 27 points in his three games. He’s been the focal point of the offense when he’s on the floor, taking at least 14 shots in every game despite being on a minutes restriction.

Giannis also took 15 free throws in Milwaukee’s win over Utah, and his ability to get to the line raises his floor in any scoring prop.

The Suns have the No. 10 defense in the league this season,but that has taken a step back in recent weeks. Phoenix is just 17th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 15 games, and it remains without defensive stalwart Dillon Brooks (broken hand).

Giannis is averaging well over 25.5 points per game this season, and he should continue to approach 15 or more shots per night. I think he’s worth a look to clear this line, as he does have 20 games (out of 33) with 26 or more points this season.

Suns vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Phoenix is a great bet on the road:

Pick: Suns Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)

