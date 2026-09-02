One Reason to Be Excited About Each NBA Team This Season

The start of an NBA season comes with new beginnings.

After the Knicks won the franchise’s first championship in 53 years, the league’s 29 other teams have collectively placed a target on New York’s back. The defending champs didn’t do a ton over the offseason as its winning core remained intact, but the Knicks’ rivals sure did.

In a wild summer of offseason movement, no team stood out more than the 76ers. What started as a nice summer by plucking Dean Wade from the Cavaliers quickly escalated when the Sixers traded for longtime Celtics star Jaylen Brown. That drew the attention of LeBron James, who agreed to a two-year deal to join Philly for his 24th season. Playing alongside a core of Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and V.J. Edgecombe didn’t sound so bad.

Philly suddenly proclaimed itself as the Knicks’ biggest threat, even after the Heat benefitted from the end to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tenure with the Bucks. In the Western Conference, the Lakers rebuilt their roster after James’s exit, as Los Angeles fully handed the keys of the franchise to Luka Dončić. Each team in the West hopes it can topple the Thunder and the Spurs, who look like complete powerhouses for years to come. Just ask the Timberwolves, who couldn’t stand still and let the dominance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama’s continued emergence pass them by.

Beyond the obvious, all 30 squads have a sense of hope ahead of the regular season in one way or another. For some, you just have to look a bit deeper. Here’s one reason to get excited about each team next season, from true title contenders all the way down to lottery dwellers:

Jump to a team:

Atlanta Hawks

It’s the first full season for Atlanta post Trae Young.

Trading the former franchise point guard to the Wizards quickly paid off as the Hawks went on a huge winning streak and were one of the NBA’s best teams after the All-Star break. They had more wins against the Knicks then any team over the playoffs (although that was a low barrier). CJ McCollum’s arrival through the Young trade played a huge part in that, and now he’s back on a one-year deal. Jalen Johnson is the Hawks’ building block as he comes off his first All-Star campaign. This year, Atlanta will see if his continued growth is enough to put the franchise next to the Eastern Conference’s powers at be.

Last season’s Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker has shined since he got to Atlanta one year ago. He ended the season particularly well, so it will be interesting to see whether he can build off last year’s campaign or at least match the results. Plus, Lu Dort next to Dyson Daniels will be fun.

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum hopes to keep the Celtics toward the top of a suddenly stacked Eastern Conference | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ah, a full season of Jayson Tatum.

Jaylen Brown is gone, and normally when you lose the fourth-best scorer in the league from a season ago, it’s a big cause for concern. Not this year in Boston, though. With a fully healthy Tatum, there’s no more worries about how the two “Jays” are going to split up their shots. Also, anyone else curious if Mitchell Robinson is going to tell Joe Mazzulla all of the Celtics’ secrets?

Brooklyn Nets

Nets tickets will certainly be cheaper than those at Madison Square Garden, that’s for sure.

Basketball wise, I’m curious if the combo of Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. next to Brooklyn’s slew of guards will be enough to make the Nets appear like a real basketball team. It won’t be enough to compete with the best teams in the East, but the development of Egor Dёmin and Mikel Brown Jr. is exciting for all my fellow basketball sickos.

Charlotte Hornets

Two words. Naz Reid.

Charlotte has a totally new roster after it traded LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges over the offseason after the franchise’s best season in recent memory. In the immediate future, the Hornets added depth as the front office chose to build around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Reid is a perfect fit at forward next to a thin center room, plus Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale bring high-level rotation players. Dennis Schröder brings a solid bench guard after the Hornets committed to Coby White, which gives first-round pick Christian Anderson more time to adjust to the next level. Whether or not Charlotte’s bold summer leads to a playoff appearance makes the team quite compelling.

Chicago Bulls

No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson gave us enough to get excited about with his Summer League performance, so let’s look elsewhere. Matas Buzelis took a giant step forward last year, and he could be in for an even bigger leap toward All-Star territory with more time playing next to Josh Giddey. And according to free-agent acquisition Norm Powell, this team has the potential to be really good or really bad. We all assume it’s most likely the latter as the Bulls still need some time, but I can’t wait to watch it all play out.

Cleveland Cavaliers

With no LeBron James reunion to be had, the Cavaliers will have to get past their hometown hero in one way or another to take a step forward next season and reach the NBA Finals.

James Harden’s recent new deal means Cleveland will roll with the veteran guard along with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen for the foreseeable future. That team was completely dominated by the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, but the sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson gives the Cavs a boost even with Dean Wade, Max Strus and Dennis Schröder elsewhere.

It’s a boom-or-bust year for Cleveland. If things go south, it will be awfully tough for the Cavs to pivot out of the core that’s already locked down.

Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg will enter his second season with the Mavericks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Flagg is the obvious answer, but watching last year’s Rookie of the Year play next to Kyrie Irving is the more specific reason Dallas will be fun to watch. Although timelines are entirely different with the two stars, it appears the Mavericks at least want to see how this whole thing would work, seeing as Irving hasn’t been traded yet. Maybe that changes by the deadline, but we’ll enjoy watching them play alongside each other in the meantime.

Denver Nuggets

The only team over the dreaded second apron. Denver has backed itself into a financial corner, but that isn’t very fun to monitor when flipping on a Nuggets game, now, is it? The mere presence of Nikola Jokić makes this team a threat even after an underwhelming offseason. The DeMar DeRozan addition is semi-interesting. Otherwise, the roster is more or less the same. Jokić could have a dominant enough season to raise his team’s floor immensely, but this year feels like it could bring the start of a steep decline.

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham is must-see TV every time he steps onto the court, but the most interesting aspect for the Pistons next season is seeing whether the reshuffled roster can stay atop the East. Detroit’s core remains, but Tobias Harris walked and Isaiah Stewart was traded to Memphis. In comes John Collins as Harris’s replacement, plus the addition of Isaiah Joe as a salary dump from the Thunder. Shooting has been a longstanding issue for the Pistons. This offseason, the front office addressed it. Is that enough to replicate, or at least get close to, the 60 wins from a season ago?

Golden State Warriors

Warriors fans get another year of Steph Curry. He remains one of the NBA’s most exciting players, even if this Golden State team has the potential to infuriate its fan base. Without any considerable moves made aside from drafting Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg, the Warriors need to improve the roster after a disappointing season. They missed out on LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, which leads to to a potential trade-deadline splash. That is, unless the team’s plan is to just wait for Jimmy Butler’s return and hope a similar roster is magically good enough to compete.

Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson hope the Rockets will be a contender in the Western Conference | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can the Rockets compete with the likes of the Thunder and the Spurs? If not, will Kevin Durant ask out to chase a title elsewhere? We’ve seen this movie before. KD has a player option next summer, which puts him in control of his future after this season. If Houston comes out slow or deals with injuries, maybe the franchise decides to trade the superstar veteran during the season. On the other hand, it could all work and the Rockets may become a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. Anything can happen. I mean, have you seen Amen Thompson play? That guy’s incredible.

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton is back—no brainer.

A level deeper, though, the Pacers’ front office will get to see whether giving up their first-round pick in the 2026 draft to get Ivica Zubac was worth it. Also, we’ll finally get a Pacers-Thunder rematch after the disappointing Game 7 from the 2025 Finals in which Haliburton suffered the injury that kept him out for all of last season.

Los Angeles Clippers

Uh, will a potential punishment from the Kawhi Leonard investigation hinder the Clippers in any notable way? We’re still waiting on the findings and an outcome from the ongoing investigation surrounding Leonard and the franchise, while we’ve yet to see any public proof that the Clippers circumvented the salary cap for its star forward. That’s to be determined, so we’ll hold off for now.

On the court, the franchise pivoted to a full rebuild with the James Harden and Ivica Zubac trades last season, plus the pending deal that would send Leonard back to Toronto. Pressing the rebuild button was the right decision without a doubt. No. 5 pick Keaton Wagler is the new franchise cornerstone and we’ll find out if the roster around him can remain competitive enough to thread the needle with a decent enough record to survive the freshly zapped draft lottery odds bottom-three teams face.

Los Angeles Lakers

Is Walker Kessler the perfect center to play alongside Luka Dončić? The Lakers paid a steep price to acquire the former Jazz big man via sign-and-trade, now we get to see whether it pays off. With Austin Reaves on a big new contract and a lot of new faces through free agency after LeBron James’s departure, this Lakers roster is essentially set for the next two seasons at least. Is it enough to compete with the likes of the Thunder and the Spurs? We’ll find out. If not, the Lakers will have some tough questions to answer.

Memphis Grizzlies

“Grit and Grind” is back, baby. Well, sort of.

Memphis added Pistons backup big man Isaiah Stewart, who will certainly bring some muscle to the Grizzlies’ rebuild after the franchise finally parted with Ja Morant. It’s a fully fresh slate for Memphis with Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all gone. Zach Edey should be back after missing the great majority of last season, plus the second season for All-Rookie first teamer Cedric Coward. With an exciting young core and hard-nosed veterans, the Grizzlies will play hard if nothing else. But let’s be real, the franchise’s future relies on what it has with Cameron Boozer.

Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo landed with the Heat after the messy end to his long tenure with the Bucks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After trading a bevy of players and picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, whether Miami has enough depth to compete immediately is the storyline to watch for the Heat this year. Watching Giannis play for a new team is plenty of reason to get excited about the Heat, but they must win games after going all-in. Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bobby Portis are solid additions beyond the obvious in Giannis, but Norm Powell, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr and Kel’el Ware are big losses. Without a true point guard, Kasparas Jakučionis departing for Milwaukee leaves a hole, too.

Milwaukee Bucks

Without Giannis, we need to find out how well (or poorly) the Bucks are set up for the future. Drafting Brayden Burries and Nate Ament was a good start, but both will take some time and we’ll need to see what they look like on the floor. Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis, who arrived from Miami, are both key members of Milwaukee’s young core, too. Whether the young core looks like it could mesh together in the long run is the biggest storyline following the Bucks around this year. Antetokounmpo’s first trip to Milwaukee in a different uniform will be quite the scene, too.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota had to do something to try to topple the Western Conference giants in Oklahoma City and San Antonio. After two straight trips to the Western Conference finals, the Timberwolves were unceremoniously ousted by Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the second round last season. Give president of basketball operations Tim Connelly credit, he did anything but stand still. LaMelo Ball’s fit next to Anthony Edwards will be fascinating to watch, both on the court and whatever they say in postgame interviews.

Depth is the biggest question for Minnesota with Julius Randle and Naz Reid traded, plus Donte DiVincenzo out for a good chunk of the season with a ruptured Achilles. Jonathan Kuminga helps, and whether he plays himself into the expensive new deal he wants next summer is another fun plot that will follow the Wolves this season.

New Orleans Pelicans

We all want the Pelicans to do something. New Orleans finally made a move when it brought in Bennedict Mathurin, but the fit is rather wonky with plenty of players who need the ball in their hands already on the roster. It feels like a notable Pelicans trade is coming, whether that’s finally moving off Zion Williamson or collecting assets for Trey Murphy III and/or Herbert Jones. The front office has been reluctant to make moves, though, so don’t hold your breath. In the meantime, enjoy what should be an exciting second year for the Jeremiah Fears-Derik Queen pairing.

New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks look to defend their title next season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in 53 years, the Knicks have a title to defend. Beyond the obvious, the Knicks’ changes on the bench are something to watch after James Dolan’s mandate for the front office to avoid the second apron at all costs. That will become more difficult in future years, but Leon Rose and his front office team have thread the needle, at least for the time being. Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are extension eligible, so maybe we’ll get some answers on just how difficult it will be to keep this championship core intact. Basketball wise, the question if an improved Eastern Conference is enough to take down the Knicks is most notable narrative that faces the new champs.

And hey, let’s see if they can defend their NBA Cup title while they’re at it.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Who will break out for OKC now without Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe? The Thunder saw some key exits over the offseason due to financial limitations coupled with the effort to keep Isaiah Hartenstein. With Dort, Wiggins and Joe traded, there are some shots and additional minutes up for grabs. Maybe Cason Wallace takes another step forward as he awaits a contract extension. Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain are in line for bigger roles after both impressed during the playoffs. And once we get to the playoffs, the Thunder are seeking revenge after a Game 7 loss to the Spurs in the Western Conference finals. Hopefully we get round two of the NBA’s premier rivalry.

Orlando Magic

Whether Orlando can become a true contender in the East in the first year under Sean Sweeney. The longtime assistant was bound for a head coaching job and he takes a solid opportunity at the head of the Magic’s bench. Orlando finished as the No. 8 seed last year, but pushed the Pistons to seven games and probably would’ve won the series if Franz Wagner stayed healthy. Even without a true defense-first center, is the Sweeney hire enough to take Paolo Banchero & Co. to the next level?

Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron, LeBron, then LeBron again.

My apologies to Jaylen Brown, but a 24th season for the greatest to ever do it steals the show. Even if James is less involved in a Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid-led offense.

Phoenix Suns

Dillon Brooks had a career season with Phoenix last year and the Suns were surprisingly competitive, even if all that amounted to was a first-round sweep by the Thunder. High-flyer Miles Bridges was the big addition of the offseason, but the Suns’ roster doesn’t stack up with the best teams in the West as currently constructed.

It’s a big year for Jalen Green as the franchise must decide whether it wants to gamble with the $36 million player option he has for 2027–28. That’s a lot of money for a team looking for its true No. 2 next to Devin Booker. Brooks, Green and Bridges is a fine trio for now, but it won’t take Phoenix to the promised land. A slow start or another unceremonious playoff exit should put Green on the trade block at the very least. If he’s not already there, that is.

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard won the three-point contest last year while he missed the season due to an Achilles injury | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can’t keep it to just one with Portland. Damian Lillard’s return and the Ja Morant experiment are the big reasons to be excited about the Blazers. With an extremely crowded guard room and a ball-dominant Deni Avdija, first-year coach Micah Nori’s rotations and minute distribution amongst the group will be something to watch too. Speaking of Nori, will he be in Portland beyond this season after only getting one guaranteed year as a part of owner Tom Dundon’s extreme cost-cutting measures?

Sacramento Kings

The beam will get lit at least a few times this year, right? Sorry Kings fans, there’s not much to be excited about this year. It is the last year of Zach LaVine’s massive contract, though. Things are looking up. All jokes aside, Darius Acuff Jr.’s first NBA season should be fun to watch even if it has its ups and downs. Acuff’s development is the single most important thing for the franchise. I’m excited for year two of Maxime Raynaud as well.

San Antonio Spurs

Is this the year Victor Wembanyama wins his first MVP? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić are still there as bona fide candidates, but it might be Wemby’s time. Another year under his belt and this time with Finals experience, it’s scary to think the heights San Antonio’s phenom could reach. He’s still only 22 years old. The Spurs are a legitimate championship threat once again—maybe this time Wemby can end the season with the Larry O’Brien trophy in his hands.

Toronto Raptors

As long as the Kawhi Leonard trade remains, we have to put an asterisk next to the Raptors. Should the deal eventually go through, we have to wonder whether his added scoring next to Scottie Barnes & Co. is enough to make Toronto a true contender again, especially in a suddenly stacked East. The Raptors took the Cavs to seven games last year and should take a step forward in theory with its star addition. Whether that’s enough to stand out amongst teams like the Knicks, 76ers, Cavs, Pistons, Heat and even the newly healthy Pacers—we’ll see.

Utah Jazz

Keyonte George is a breakout candidate once again next season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz have the potential to be frisky this year. Utah’s ceiling likely hinges on the NBA readiness of No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson, but if he lives up to the hype, the franchise has a future top-five scorer on its hands. Utah has a sneaky good roster which hinges on the health of Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. Beyond that, Keyonte George looks like a future All-Star guard and Ace Bailey should take a second-year leap.

A must-watch League Pass team.

Washington Wizards

Will Anthony Davis move the needle in Washington? Or will the Wizards’ front office try to trade its star big man who’s eligible for an extension? We’ve yet to see AD in a Wizards uniform since he arrived at the trade deadline last season and it appears the franchise at least wants to see if the experiment works alongside Trae Young. With a nice mix of veterans and an intriguing young core, the Wizards could be hovering around the play-in tournament if all goes well. Of course, top pick AJ Dybantsa’s rookie season is another top storyline in the nation’s capital this season.

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