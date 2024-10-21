Miami Heat to Get All-Around Production from Rookie Kel'el Ware
Kel'el Ware as the 15th selection in his class seemed to be a bit low compared to his potential impact and defensive value -- he's begun to show that on the cusp of the 2024-25 season.
Against the Memphis Grizzlies specifically, to end Miami's preseason after five games, Ware's promise really shined in 28 minutes on the night off the bench. He produced 16 points on 41.2% shooting and showed up all over the stat column. Playing above the rim on offense while popping up on the defensive end with two blocks and two steals ultimately helped Miami take a 114-109 win.
This type of impact on both ends is to be anticipated with the level of effort he provides -- certainly defensively -- as Ware establishes his bearings and learns to work under one of the best bigs in the league in Bam Adebayo. The former Indiana Hoosier has found a solid position to work in at Miami, and could potentially be a piece of a formidable frontcourt in the reserves while Adebayo continues his high level of play in the starting unit.
Prior to this game, Ware's preseason had been pretty bland, with Kevin Love and Thomas Bryant both getting the nod over him at certain points, showcasing how head coach Erik Spoelstra might treat the development of their 20-year-old rookie. But when given the number of minutes he got against Memphis, his performance of course skyrocketed.
Ware may not have the primary backup spot locked in just yet, but it's been shown he creates a lot of production when given the time to do so -- but he's young and has time to put his skills on display while developing on the pro stage.
