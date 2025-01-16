NBA Rookies: Alexandre Sarr Is Beginning To Heat Up
There's no question that Alexandre Sarr has had an inconsistent rookie season. Washington's guards have done a less-than-admirable job at getting him the ball, and that seems to be a constant issue.
However, Sarr seems to have taken on the task of production himself recently, as to turn his season around. The 7-foot-1 big man has scored in double-figures in 15 of his last 16 games, averaging 13.0 points and 7.1 rebounds, with 2.4 assists to boot.
The passing is an enormously encouraging sign, as questions did hover over him in regards to that aspect of his game, when he was a prospect. Over that same span, Sarr is also connecting on 41.7% of his shots from downtown, of which he takes 4.5 nightly attempts.
While his overall efficiency still has ways to go, particularly inside the arc, the 19-year-old is taking steps in the right direction, which should bring a smile on the faces of Wizards fans, who need the Frenchman to pop.
While Sarr has catapulted himself thoroughly into the NBA Rookie Of the Year race, it's clear that he's among the best in what has been a pedestrian rookie class. That's not to belittle his achievements, but rather to say the youngster is a few years away from being truly influential.
Usually, this award leads to immediate expectations from fans, but in the case of Sarr, any potential NBA All-Star campaign is probably fairly far out in the future.
This isn't to say he doesn't stand a decent chance at getting there, eventually. He's taking crucial baby steps these days towards becoming a more complete player, and should he come back next season more seasoned, and more inclined to call his own number offensively, that too would go a long way.
That, in many ways, is going to be the blueprint. Sarr plays a position that is often relying on guards to set things up. To avoid his future being too tied to ball-handlers, he certainly needs to become more assertive. As we're about to enter the second half of the season, now would be a good time for him, and the Wizards coaching staff to set up a plan for the rest of the way.
For Washington, there's a ton to gain from providing Sarr with more responsibilities, as to ready himself for the future. That means more shots, within the flow of the offense, more freedom to pass the ball, and hopefully a buy-in from the guards, that Sarr's combination of size, touch, and skill, is worth investing in.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
