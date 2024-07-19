NBA Summer League: Jaylon Tyson Showcases Ability to Impact Winning as Rookie in Cleveland
Entering the 2024-25 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in need of more production on the wing. While it was assumed that void would be filled via trade or free agency, the Cavs also took a shot on Jaylon Tyson in last month’s draft with the No. 20 overall pick.
The 6-foot-6 wing is set to bring positional size to the floor in Cleveland, with a reliable perimeter jumper, self-creation upside and the ability to handle the ball. After three college seasons, the 21-year-old brings experience and a valuable skillset to the Cavs. Even then, it’s difficult for any rookie to make a significant impact on a playoff team in year one.
But Tyson’s performance at NBA Summer League thus far lends well to the idea that he could be a real contributor in the upcoming season.
Through his first few summer league games, Tyson made an immediate impact. He found his footing early and showcased his well-rounded game by doing a little bit of everything on the floor. He didn’t have any jaw-dropping stat lines, but his production was consistent and clear.
Then Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers was Tyson’s best yet, nearly notching a triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He was also incredibly efficient given he scored those 21 points on just nine shots from the floor.
While he won’t be expected to perform at this level every night — especially in the upcoming season — it did further prove he’s ready to be part of the regular rotation as a rookie. He can score, facilitate and crash the boards well for his size and position.
When it comes to early-impact rookies, expect Tyson to be a valuable contributor for the Cavs this season.
