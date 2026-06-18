Trae Young Free Agency Landing Spots: Four Teams That Make the Most Sense for Star Point Guard

As the NBA world prepares for the draft and tries to keep track of every wild Giannis Antetokounmpo rumor flying left and right, Wednesday night brought some rather surprising news in the free agency realm.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears was first to report the news that former All-Star point guard Trae Young was opting out of his contract with the Wizards to enter free agency. Young, 27, had a player option for the 2026–27 season worth $49 million but is choosing to hit the open market.

“Washington remains the front runner for the four-time NBA All-Star as he loves the team and D.C., but he still expects multiple team max interest,” Spears said.

Young was traded to the Wizards ahead of last season’s deadline by the Hawks. Injuries limited the guard to 15 games total; in five games with Washington he averaged 15.2 points and 6.2 assists in 20.8 minutes per game. It’s not so long ago that Young was seen as one of the top true point guards in the NBA and a team could build a top-10 offense purely around his talents. At this stage, however, his vision remains elite, but his scoring has steadily declined to the degree he should no longer be seen as a No. 1 or even No. 2 scoring option.

Which makes him a complicated free agency evaluation. But as Spears noted, Young expects to have teams interested in offering him big money. Let’s break down which teams would make the most sense as landing spots for Young’s talents, as well as why he would opt out of a guaranteed $49 million in the first place.

Why Trae Young opted out to hit free agency

For some it was shocking to see Young opt out of his deal. His contract was deadweight by the end of his time in Atlanta and the Hawks were so eager to get off it they traded a former All-NBA guard for salary filler and zero other assets. That reflects the league’s disinterest in paying small guards big money, especially small guards with a recent history of injuries—Young missed at least 28 games in two of the last three campaigns. The chances of him securing a $50 million per year deal in the open market seems miniscule.

So why would he opt out? Per Spears’s reporting, perhaps the odds of Young getting offered a big contract is higher than we think. Fellow NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned earlier this week that the point guard might garner interest from bad teams who want to avoid finishing with a bottom-three record next year in light of the new lottery rules. And even if he doesn’t get the same level of annual salary Young might just prefer to secure financial security right now at a lower price point instead of playing out next year on an expiring contract and taking his chances this time next summer.

Trae Young free agency landing spots

With our best attempt at an explanation of this move out of the way, here are the four teams that make the most sense for Young’s talents in free agency.

Washington Wizards

Trae Young played just five games for the Wizards after being acquired from the Hawks ahead of the trade deadline. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Young ending up back with Washington is the likeliest scenario right now. Brian Windhorst said on Get Up Thursday morning that Young’s trade to the Wizards “came with the understanding” that he’d decline his player option and the expectation now is that he’ll re-up on a “very large” three-year deal. Which all makes sense. Washington valued Young enough to trade for him at the deadline as a table-setter for a young roster lacking a ballhandler on his level. When paired with fellow trade acqusition Anthony Davis, the Wiz have two veteran players with playoff experience and completely different skillsets to help mold the youthful talents around them. The appeal of such a setup hasn’t changed since Young was acquired and bringing him aboard for more years at a lower price point is a logical setup for both sides.

Is Washington trying to compete for a title with Young at point guard? No. That would be a mistake. Instead they are hoping his skills will give some organization to their offense and makes life easier for the talent in the building, as well as the No. 1 pick in the ‘26 draft. For a team with a lot of money to spend, that is a great bet to make.

Miami Heat

Everything that’s happened so far was telegraphed back when Young got traded. But the Heat’s reported interest is a wild card. Young was named as a possible target for Miami by Stein earlier this week as a contingency plan for if the franchise whiffs on its pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pat Riley is fond of bringing big names to South Beach and while Young is no Antetokounmpo he’d make for a good fit on the Heat’s roster. Miami scored a lot of points last year but didn’t do so efficiently, ranking 14th in offensive rating on the year, so that side of the ball needs some juice. Giving Bam Adebayo this kind of pick-and-roll partner could pay significant dividends too given we’ve never seen him play with a true point guard before.

If the Heat did pivot to Young, they’d have to make other moves. Playing him alongside Tyler Herro is a non-starter in terms of how badly the defense would struggle, and Young alone isn’t enough to get Miami out of the play-in zone the organization has occupied the last few years. It’s also unlikely Riley would want to give Young anywhere near “max” money given the point guard would improve but not completely change his team’s fortunes. Nevertheless they lurk as an interesting dark horse for his services and the only destination that would meaningfully impact the playoff picture.

Brooklyn Nets

Trae Young, a figure loathed by Knicks fans, could ramp up that personally rivalry by signing with the Nets. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Nets have plenty of cap space and nothing to lose after another poor stroke of lottery luck stuck the franchise with the No. 6 pick in the draft despite a 20–62 record last season. Brooklyn already employs two veterans with larger price tags than they probably should have in the form of Nic Claxton and Michael Porter Jr., but neither are guaranteed to be on the roster next season. What’s more, neither offer the same benefit Young does as far as putting an experienced ballhandler on the floor who can set the table for the Nets’ collection of young talent.

Perhaps more relevant to this conversation: Brooklyn does not own its 2027 first-round pick outright. The Rockets have the right to swap picks no matter where it lands. There is no incentive to tank, in other words; even less than if the Nets did own their pick but had to battle the new lottery rules. If Brooklyn finishes with a great pick it’s going to Houston unless the Rockets (who finished fifth in the West last year) bottom out for some unforeseen reason. Signing a player like Young gives the Nets a steady hand to helm the offense to the benefit of their young players—and if it means they win some games, it doesn’t matter. That reasoning will apply to any free agent so Brooklyn figures to be in play for all sorts of talent this offseason but Young comes with the most obvious upside as far as impact on the roster.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings have basically nothing going for them. They won just enough games to hurt their lottery odds down the stretch of last season and wound up with the No. 7 pick in the draft. They still owe $100 million to Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan next season. There is no young player on the roster worth building around. And if they finish with a bottom-three record next year, it’ll actually hurt their chances to land a franchise-changing talent. Sacramento may as well be in on the Young sweepstakes because what else can the organization really do?

Adding Young to the roster as it stands makes no sense. It very well might be impossible if he actually does demand max money. But presuming the Kings can find a way off those big veteran contracts (which they should be looking to do anyway), signing a veteran guard with a bit of showmanship to his game brings a lot of positives. Many are the same as above—the development of young talent is helped quite a bit by a good point guard. For Sacramento specifically, the immediate outlook is so dire that getting butts in seats might be an issue and so trotting out a former All-NBA talent could prove enough of a selling point that ownership demands a deal get done. If the Kings can clear their books in time they can offer Young a blank check, and probably would.

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