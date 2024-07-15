NBA Summer League: Rob Dillingham’s Facilitation Upside Continues to Shine
A one-and-done guard out of Kentucky, Rob Dillingham has always been known for his ability to produce points. That’s why it’s no surprise he was a lottery pick in last month’s draft, bringing his prolific scoring to the Minnesota Timberwolves who made a huge splash in trading to get him on the night of the event.
While scoring is certainly something he will bring to the next level, that hasn't been what’s popped at NBA Summer League thus far. Instead, it’s been Dillingham’s passing and creation for others.
To be clear, he’s always been a fantastic passer. But the scoring often overshadows his facilitation abilities.
Through two summer league games, Dillingham has dished out 13 assists while only turning the ball over twice. He’s been very effective in using his isolation skillset to force defenses to collapse and then finds the open man. The 6-foot-3 guard is so dynamic in space and requires real attention from opposing defenses due to his ability to score in a hurry. That gravity is what ultimately allows his teammates to get open looks.
As Dillingham approaches the NBA, the self-creation and scoring is always going to be there, even if he’s struggled some from an efficiency standpoint in Las Vegas. Regardless, his passing production is a great sign for Minnesota, who can plug him into the rotation immediately. The scoring will come, so it's more about what else he can bring to the Timberwolves as a rookie on a contender.
