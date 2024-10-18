OKC's Dillon Jones Flashing Versatile Impact Throughout Preseason
Oklahoma City's 26th overall pick has boded well throughout the team's preseason, as former Weber State Wildcat Dillon Jones has displayed his ability to help the team in various avenues thus far.
On a team that's established its identity around positionless basketball, Jones fitting on the Thunder has seemed to feel like a perfect match -- and while things need refinement, the 6-foot-6 jumbo guard has meshed very well with Oklahoma City's roster and its new offseason additions. He's going to be that Swiss Army Knife for this team, and his experience in the preseason acts as a foundation for his season to come.
Between the Thunder's wins against the San Antonio Spurs and New Zealand Breakers, Jones captured 18 rebounds in addition to 40 points and nine assists between those two outings -- with the majority of those numbers coming against the Breakers, where he also notched two blocks and four steals despite turning the ball over six times in his 35 minutes of play.
Entering into what is supposed to be a highly promising season for another young Thunder rendition, making history as the Western Conference's youngest-ever first seed last season has shed a glimpse at what an OKC roster could do with new, experienced additions this year. But on top of that is Jones, who could potentially crack the rotation on a roster with slim pickings.
He'll have to continue to provide that obscure value as a guard who can extend all the way to the center position -- and if he can carve out his niche there, Mark Daigneault will surely use him in advantageous situations down the line.
