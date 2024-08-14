Predicting the 2025 NBA All-Rookie First Team
With the Olympics and FIBA basketball over and the NBA schedule yet to be released, we as basketball fans are in the purgatory stages of the offseason where we have nothing new to consume. That makes it the perfect time to make some way-too-early predictions for the upcoming NBA season; in this case, way-too-early predictions for the 2025 All-Rookie first team.
All-Rookie First Team
1. Reed Sheppard
Maybe the rookie who stood out the most during Summer League, Sheppard showed more advanced pick-and-roll craft and the ability to get self-created buckets. In Houston, he'll be introduced into the perfect environment playing off playmakers like Alperen Sengun and athletes like Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore where he can focus on spacing the floor and attacking off the catch for most of the time with a few self-created possessions every game. With an ideal situation and a track record of elite production, Sheppard is an easy pick for all-rookie first team.
2. Kyle Filipowski
One of four bigs on this list, Kyle Filipowski has a high chance of contributing in his rookie year for three reasons: physicality, skillset, fit. One, at 7-foot and 250 pounds, Filipowski is built to handle the physicality of the NBA. Two, he has a potential dribble, pass, shoot skillset if he shoots the ball consistently, which would further allow him to weaponize his ball-handling and passing abilities. Three, the Jazz's 5-out offense will get him wide open threes and the chances to attack off the catch.
3. Kel'el Ware
While Kel'el Ware likely wouldn't have made the list before NBA draft night, he's yet another player who fell into the perfect situation to contribute early. The combination of the Miami Heat's staff and playing next to Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt will make his role simple: protect the rim, grab rebounds, and finish at the rim with his 7-foot, 240 pounds frame with a near 7-foot-5 wingspan and explore his three-point shot (42.5% 3PT on 40 attempts at Indiana).
4. Zach Edey
This list has been full of excellent rookie and team fits which is crucial to succeeding early on, but no player fits a team better than Zach Edey does with the Memphis Grizzlies. For a Grizzlies team that lacks screening, rebounding, and interior play finishing, Edey brings all three of those qualities at the highest degree at 7-foot-4 and 300 pounds. He'll also benefit from Ja Morant's playmaking and the help-side defense of Jaren Jackson Jr. that'll allow him to play and make mistakes in more aggressive pick-and-roll coverages as an already dominant drop defender. Edey should be the preseason favorite for Rookie of the Year.
5. Donovan Clingan
The fourth and final big of the list, is Donovan Clingan. Clingan has the single most dominant skill in the entire 2024 draft: his paint protection. 7-foot-2 with a near 7-foot-7 wingspan paired with decent mobility and class-best pick-and-roll defensive technique and rim protection, Clingan's ability to shut down the paint will get him minutes and the opportunity to contribute as a rookie. DeAndre Ayton may start over him to begin the season, but as Clingan proves to be one of the best defenders in the NBA as just a rookie, it shouldn't take long for him to take Ayton's spot and lock in an all-rookie team selection.
