Top Rookie Performances from Eighth Day of 2026 Las Vegas Summer League

The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League is nearly complete.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

After the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic finished, the Las Vegas Summer League, which features a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient performances, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the fifth day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.

Tobe Awaka, Chicago Bulls

The undrafted free agent recorded 12 points, 3 rebounds and a block, shooting 5-of-5 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Nate Bittle, Toronto Raptors

The undrafted free agent accumulated 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and a steal while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep in a 99-90 win against the Heat.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

The No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft scored a game-high 24 points, adding 7 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line in a 96-64 win against Atlanta.

Trevon Brazile, Denver Nuggets

The No. 35 pick tallied 19 points, 8 rebounds, an assist and 3 blocks while shooting 7-of-17 from the field, 2-of-6 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Nimari Burnett, Toronto Raptors

The undrafted free agent totaled 10 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals and a block while shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep.

Cameron Carr, Los Angeles Lakers

The No. 24 pick Draft finished with 14 points, 3 rebounds, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-12 from the field, 0-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a 105-82 win against Chicago.

Josh Dix, Oklahoma City Thunder

The undrafted free agent logged 11 points, 2 rebounds and a steal while shooting 4-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep.

Allen Graves, Toronto Raptors

The No. 19 pick notched a team-high 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 8-of-16 from the field, 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Bryce Hopkins, Denver Nuggets

The No. 49 pick tallied 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and zero turnovers, shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 3-of-6 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors

The undrafted free agent racked up 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and a steal while shooting 4-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe in a 87-77 win against the Knicks.

Vsevolod Ishchenko, Dallas Mavericks

The No. 56 pick tallied 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals while shooting 3-of-4 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3-point range and 2-of-4 from the free throw line in a 97-87 win against OKC.

Tobi Lawal, Dallas Mavericks

The No. 48 pick chipped in 10 points, 7 points, an assist, a block and zero turnovers, shooting 3-of-5 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Bruce Thornton, Houston Rockets

The No. 31 pick scored a game-high 23 points, adding 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 3-of-5 from the charity stripe in a 100-83 win against Brooklyn

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

The No. 4 pick scored a game-high 21 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 1-of-6 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.