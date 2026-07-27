Ranking the Top Five NBA Rookies by Year 1 Opportunity 

NBA success can largely be about opportunity, especially for the league’s newest class who will each be looking to showcase their skillset at the professional level.

While plenty of 2026 draftees are likely to see playing time this season, there will be levels to the opportunity received, be it minutes, scoring chances and more.

Below, we’ll rank the top-five recent draftees in terms of opportunity in their debut season:

1. Caleb Wilson, Bulls

Few players will have more of a blank slate that fourth overall pick Caleb Wilson, who wowed at Summer League with some not-before-seen shooting ability.

The Bulls have undergone a front office change, and will be among the lesser teams in the Eastern Conference next season. Even more, one of their best players in Josh Giddey is a pass-first point guard who helped a budding Thunder organization for years.

Wilson is now the focal point of the rebuild for Chicago, and they could do worse than giving him all the opportunities available as a frosh.

2. Mikel Brown Jr., Nets

Similarly to the Bulls, the Nets will have ample opportunities for their youngsters in sixth overall pick Mikel Brown Jr., as well as second-year guard Egor Demin, who looked stellar at Summer League.

Brown was their top pick in decades, and they’ll need him to turn into a legitimate star to get return on their investment, especially at this stage.

Brown should be able to play both backcourt positions, though the Nets are seemingly without a true point guard, and a trial-by-fire debut season could be in order.

3. AJ Dybantsa, Wizards

Top pick AJ Dybantsa has landed in a highly unique situation. The Wizards, by design, have been among the worst teams in the league the last several seasons. But they have loaded up on talent recently and should be immediately better next year.

A ball-dominant scoring wing, Dybantsa earned the No. 1 pick mantel by dominating the scoring load for BYU. And his best NBA outcome is likely doing that professionally as well. Trae Young is the most odd fit to the puzzle given he’s at his best with the ball in hand as well.

Regardless of how the Young fit works out, Washington will be sure to put the ball in Dybantsa’s hands often.

4. Cameron Boozer, Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have one of the more unique rosters in the league presently, now highlighted by No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer.

He’s was one of the more dominant prospects ever seen both physically and statistically, and will now have ample chances in Memphis alongside players like Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells and more.

The Grizzlies’ Summer League team didn’t play through Boozer often, but they could as early as his rookie year if they want to maximize his game.

5. Darryn Peterson, Jazz

As the No. 2 pick and new crown jewel of the Jazz, Peterson is guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup and plenty of scoring chances. Though he’ll be sharing the starting five minutes with plenty of talent.

The Jazz will be looking to make noise in the Western Conference for the first time in years, armed with players such as Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Keyonte George, Ace Bailey and more.

Peterson will certainly fit into, being the most naturally talented player. But there will also be players that can take the pressure off him, which will be a great thing in Year 1.