Rookie Bruce Thornton Already Aiding Rockets in Preseason

On Day 2 of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Rockets smartly traded into the top pick, nabbing Bruce Thornton with the No. 31 pick.

At the time, Houston desperately needed guard help. And selecting one of the more proven guard contributors in all of college basketball was the natural progression. A stocky, score-first guard, Thornton largely made his name at Ohio State by putting the ball in the basket. He'll be asked to do so in Hosuton as well, though ancillary skills such as positional rebounding and passing will certainly come in handy as well.

Now, Thornton’s already showing signs of becoming an early contributor for Houston.

In the Rockets’ Friday bout against the Mavericks in China, Thornton added 13 points in just nine minutes off the bench, shooting 4-for-6 overall, 3-for-3 from three and 2-for-2 from the line. He also tacked on two rebounds, two assists and a block.

Thornton’s prolific scoring was one of the selling points of his draft case. At Ohio State, he scored 2,164 points for his career, largely doing so on elite efficiency. In his senior season, he scored just shy of 20 points per game, shooting a blistering 55% from the field and 40% from three.

Thornton is likely to be looked at as a go-to bench producer in Houston. While the team is getting Fred VanVleet back from injury this season — and can stagger him across lineups with Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Reed Sheppard — they’re still likely to need play-making in reserve.

The organization is hoping that Sheppard can take another leap after blossoming in between his rookie and sophomore season. Though an insurance selection in Thornton isn’t the worst pick given how filled out the wing, forward and center spots are.

The Rockets took it to the Mavericks in the China tilt, winning 135-117 behind plenty of scoring production from its primary core. They finished with seven players in double-figure scoring, with Thornton trailing only Tari Eason and Sheppard from the bench.

Consistent 3-point shooting from Thornton would be a massive boon for Houston, given they were a middling team percentage-wise, and among the worst teams in the leauge in terms of volume.

The Rockets will face off against the Mavericks at the Venetian Arena in Macao, China on Sunday, Oct. 11. Thornton is likely to continue seeing playing time through preseason as the Rockets guage his ability to play with the main core.