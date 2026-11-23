The Houston Rockets have been cooking at home in the 2026–27 season, winning seven of their first eight matchups, and they’re heavily favored against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

The Clippers have won just four games in the 2026-27 season, and they’re facing an uphill battle after the Kawhi Leonard scandal altered the scope of the team’s future. The Clips are expected to have Brandon Ingram (Achilles) in the lineup for the first time this season after he missed the beginning of the campaign recovering from offseason surgery.

That could help raise the ceiling of this offense, but still the Rockets are the much more talented team.

Houston is the No. 1 offense in the league with Fred VanVleet back from a torn ACL, and the Rockets are No. 5 in the league in net rating.

Can they continue to assert their dominance at home this season?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Clippers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +12.5 (-110)

Rockets -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Clippers: +470

Rockets: -650

Total

223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Clippers vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, ClipperVision, NBA League Pass

Clippers record: 4-11

Rockets record: 12-5

Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Cam Christie – out

Bradley Beal – out

Nick Martinelli – out

Jordan Miller – out

Rockets Injury Report

Quadir Copeland – out

Julian Phillips – out

Clippers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kevin Durant OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-127)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Durant is worth a look to have a big game from beyond the arc:

Rockets star Kevin Durant is shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range in the 2026-27 season, but his volume isn’t as high as you’d expect.

Durant is taking just 13.1 shots and 3.8 3-pointers per game, yet he’s still averaging 21.0 points per night. KD has a favorable matchup against the Clippers on Monday, as L.A. ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

While he’s not taking a ton of shots from beyond the arc, Durant has still made two or more 3-pointers in nine of his 17 games. The fact that this line is all the way down to -127 also makes it intriguing, as Durant may only need four attempts from 3 to clear this number.

Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Houston has been one of the best teams in the NBA at home this season, winning seven of eight games while posting a net rating of plus-10.4 (fifth in the NBA).

So, the Rockets are worth a look as favorites against the Clippers, even with Ingram set to make his season debut. The Clips have just four wins in the 2026-27 season, going 0-7 on the road.

Los Angeles enters this game on a three-game skid and it is just 1-9 against teams that are .500 or better in the 2026-27 campaign.

Houston has not been as dominant on defense (13th in defensive rating) as previous years, but it has the No. 1 offense in the league and should have a fully healthy rotation for one of the first times all season.

On top of that, the Rockets have the third-best ATS record in the NBA and are 6-2 against the number at home. They’re a great bet against a Clippers team that is simply at a talent deficit when it faces some of the best teams in the West.

Pick: Rockets -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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