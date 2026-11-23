Thanksgiving Week in the NBA begins with 20 of the 30 teams taking the floor, though there aren’t a lot of over .500 teams facing off:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The matchup of the night is in Philadelphia, but teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are all looking to pick up wins to stay in the mix for the No. 1 seed in a loaded Western Conference.

I’m targeting a few bets to kick off this holiday week, but first let’s recap the seven-game slate on Sunday.

Dew’s Review: There were some interesting games – and upsets – on Sunday, but the Denver Nuggets-Chicago Bulls overtime matchup led to some crazy stat lines. Josh Giddey had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 22 dimes in a six-point loss while Jamal Murray put up 45 points and Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists. It may not have been the most hyped matchup of the year, and if you missed it, I suggest going back and watching some of the highlights for all the scoring in that game.

Peter’s Point: There aren’t a ton of great games on Monday, which is wild to say for a 10-game slate, but I’m very intrigued by the Portland vs. Philly matchup. The Sixers are off to a monster start in the 2026-27 campaign, even with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid all missing time. They’ll be tested against an elite Portland defense that is coming off a close loss to New York on Saturday and is 10-6 overall (7-4 on the road). The Sixers are one of the hottest teams in the league entering Monday’s action, coming in on a five-game winning streak.

I’m looking to close the month of November strong, starting with a bet for Kevin Durant on Monday.

Here’s a complete breakdown – and the latest odds – for all of the best bets in the NBA on Nov. 23.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 45-44 (5.89 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1666-1573-27 (+24.28 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves-Raptors-Rockets Moneyline Parlay (-164)

Jarrett Allen OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-131)

Kevin Durant OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-127)

Timberwolves-Raptors-Rockets Moneyline Parlay (-164)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota has exceeded expectations so far this season with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined for most of it, ranking No. 2 in the league in net rating and No. 1 in defensive rating.

The Timberwolves have the best against the spread record in the league (13-4), and they’re heavily favored at home against a Brooklyn team that has lost four games in a row and is just 3-12 this season.

The Nets have won just two games on the road and are 0-8 against teams that are .500 or better. Brooklyn’s advanced numbers are awful as well. It ranks 27th in net rating, 28th in defensive rating and 23rd in offensive rating. Brooklyn has been able to cover the spread quite a bit on the road (6-2), but I can’t trust it against the No. 1 defense in the NBA.

This is a bit of a revenge game for Julius Randle against one of his former teams, but the Wolves know how to make things tough on him on the offensive end. The Nets don't have a ton of offensive firepower after him and Michael Porter Jr., and their defense hasn’t stopped anyone in the 2026-27 season.

Minnesota is in a great spot at home after it ended Memphis’ eight-game road winning streak on Saturday.

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors pulled off one of the more impressive wins of the week, upsetting the Detroit Pistons on Friday night in an NBA Cup clash.

Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Raptors, but they’re favored at home against the one-win Milwaukee Bucks.

There is absolutely nothing that should point bettors in the Bucks’ direction in this game. Milwaukee is 30th in the NBA in net rating and defensive rating while ranking 27th in offense. There is very little continuity with this team, which has a ton of trade chips ahead of this year’s deadline.

On top of that, the Bucks are posting an average scoring margin of minus-11.5 in their games on the road. Milwaukee has yet to beat a team that is .500 or better, and while the Raptors are under .500 this season, they have a playoff ceiling when healthy.

Toronto – despite some struggles to pick up wins – still ranks 12th in the league in offensive rating and 12th in defensive rating. I’m buying the Raptors are home against arguably the worst team in the NBA.

Houston Rockets

Houston has been one of the best teams in the NBA at home this season, winning seven of eight games while posting a net rating of plus-10.4 (fifth in the NBA).

So, the Rockets are worth a look as favorites against the Los Angeles Clippers, even with Brandon Ingram set to make his season debut. The Clips have just four wins in the 2026-27 season, going 0-7 on the road.

Los Angeles enters this game on a three-game skid and it is just 1-9 against teams that are .500 or better in the 2026-27 campaign.

Houston has not been as dominant on defense (13th in defensive rating) as previous years, but it has the No. 1 offense in the league and should have a fully healthy rotation for one of the first times all season.

On top of that, the Rockets have the third-best ATS record in the NBA and are 6-2 against the number at home. They’re a great bet against a Clippers team that is simply at a talent deficit when it faces some of the best teams in the West.

Jarrett Allen OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-131)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has thrived on the boards when Evan Mobley (toe, out) sits this season, and he put up 14 rebounds against the Chicago Bulls last week.

Now, Allen gets another look at Chicago after it played an overtime game in a loss to Denver on Sunday. Chicago ranks 25th in the NBA in rebound percentage and just 27th in opponent rebounds per game in the 2026-27 season.

Allen has grabbed 10 or more boards in just four games in the 2026-27 campaign, but he’s averaging 10.7 rebounds per game in the last 10 matchups he’s played without Mobley. During that 10-game sample, Allen has at least eight rebounds in every matchup and 10 or more in six times.

He’s worth a look with the Cavs looking to stay over .500 in a favorable road matchup.

Kevin Durant OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-127)

Rockets star Kevin Durant is shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range in the 2026-27 season, but his volume isn’t as high as you’d expect.

Durant is taking just 13.1 shots and 3.8 3-pointers per game, yet he’s still averaging 21.0 points per night. KD has a favorable matchup against the Clippers on Monday, as L.A. ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

While he’s not taking a ton of shots from beyond the arc, Durant has still made two or more 3-pointers in nine of his 17 games. The fact that this line is all the way down to -127 also makes it intriguing, as Durant may only need four attempts from 3 to clear this number.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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