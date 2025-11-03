Rookie Kon Knueppel Shines in Hornets' Win Over Jazz
The Charlotte Hornets are desperately trying to make it out of the basement of the NBA, continuously building the young core with a plethora of draft picks. At this point, rebuilding should no longer be in the cards, as the Hornets have yet to make the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.
This year's draft class may provide some of the pieces needed for Charlotte to take advantage of a weak Eastern Conference. The Hornets dominated the Utah Jazz in a 126-103 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday, and their lottery pick was a clear bright spot of the game.
Kon Knueppel, the No. 4 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, put up a career-high 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field and 4-for-9 shooting from three. His major scoring night went along with six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes of action
Knueppel's range, which was a huge strength heading into the draft, was on full display against the Jazz. He did an excellent job of scoring on and off the ball, scoring 17 of his 24 points in the first half. The Hornets notched 71 points in the first quarter while holding Utah to 48.
With LaMelo Ball (ankle) out, Charlotte's offense was open to Knueppel for more shots. He was the team's second-leading scorer behind Miles Bridges with 29 points.
Perhaps the best aspect of the 20-year-old's game tonight and heading into the draft was his ability to score at a high level while minimizing dribbles. He doesn't waste time putting the ball on the floor, but a reason why he has been consistently compared to the likes of Klay Thompson and JJ Redick is that he can relocate off the ball.
The rest of Charlotte's rookie class contributed to the win. Sion James got the nod in the starting lineup and took full advantage of the opportunity with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists on 6-for-8 shooting from the field.
Ryan Kalkbrenner, the Hornets' second-round pick who has been performing at a high level defensively, put up four rebounds, four steals and four blocks, showcasing another clinic in ball stopping.
At 3-4, the Hornets have had plenty of up-and-down moments with the young core, but there is certainly potential in the backcourt. Ball and Knueppel will need to figure out how to coexist, but the 6-foot-6 rookie showed he can become a star in the win over Utah.