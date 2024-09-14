Rookie Outlook: Rockets' Reed Sheppard
Reed Sheppard had one of the best Summer League performances of any player in his class, and it was shown.
In his first few Summer League outings as a Rocket, Sheppard averaged 20 points per game and did it convincingly, shooting at a 50% clip and provided great, and some unexpected, value in a confident fashion. It shined a light on what could become of the 6-foot-2 Kentucky product, and made the Rockets' executives look pretty good in the position they took him.
For someone who was dubbed as small and with a lack of physical tools to maybe compete with the best across the NBA, that seems to be a bit overblown, and that's not just taking a look at what he did at Summer League. It is a massive indicator that he could do very well throughout the actual season, yes, but he held a diverse, versatile skill set in college, which is why he was tagged as an easy lottery selection and ultimately went No. 3 overall to Houston. Some play styles do not translate well to the league from college of course, but Sheppard has a repertoire that can benefit any team regardless of his stature.
A lights-out shooter, a great shot creator, playmaker, floor runner and slasher, along with a concerted effort as an on-ball defender and at the point of attack, that's just scratching the surface of what he has to offer when he steps on the floor for the Rockets.
With Fred VanVleet still at the helm and Jalen Green serving as more experienced players ahead of him, he might have to carve out his own starting role if he provides enough value as a reserve to do that -- but taking some time on the bench and stepping into a groove in his role will be good for his progression and as he acclimates to the professional landscape.
Sheppard has the tools and it's been shown, now it's his turn to showcase what he can do on the highest stage.
