Rookie Wing Could be Vital to Charlotte Hornets’ Success
The Charlotte Hornets have occupied the bottom of the NBA for years now.
The last time the team eclipsed 40-plus wins was 2021-22 in LaMelo Ball’s second season, and before that star guard Kemba Walker was the team’s leading scorer back in 2015.
For the last three seasons, the Hornets have hovered around the 20-win mark, winning 27 games in 2022, 21 in 2023 and just 19 last season.
Despite their lack of success in the last handful of years, it’s only a matter of time until they accrue enough talent to surge in the Eastern Conference. They’ve been able to acquire Ball, Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaun and Kon Knueppel, and they might not need much more to finally improve their standing.
Ball and Miller will likely continue to be the focal points moving forward, with the former having already earned an All-Star bid previously, and Miller have the capability with versatility on the wing. Salaun is a project the team hopes will come around in the next few seasons, blossoming into a looming forward that can impact the game on both ends.
Knueppel — the team’s recent pick at the 2025 draft — is one of the team’s more interesting pieces, and could very well directly affect their success moving forward. Even as early as next season.
At 6-foot-5, Knueppel is a big-bodied wing who starred for a great Duke team, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. He’s an offensive-minded player — slashing, shooting and facilitating with great feel for the game — though his defense is stingier than it looks. He'll likely slot in between Ball and Miller in the starting five.
The Hornets have desperately needed a player like Knueppel for some time now, who in almost chameleon-esque fashion, can morph into whatever is needed. He can simply score off the ball, spotting up, cutting and getting out in transition. He can handle the ball in moderation, puttering around with decent decision-making. And he can also initiate offense, showing off a fairly advanced array of pick-and-roll plays in his time with Duke.
With scoring stars, budding bigs and now a gluey, high-feel chameleon signed on, the Hornets could be ready to make a push in the East. The conference has taken a hit with the Pacers and Celtics likely set to be quite a bit worse next season, and Charlotte could take advantage.
The team's trajectory, though, could be directly tied to just how quickly Knueppel can make an impact.