Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and they’ll close out their pre-All-Star break schedule with a matchup against Golden State on Wednesday.

The Warriors are once again without Steph Curry, but they were able to hold off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday to improve to 29-25 this season.

With Jimmy Butler out for the season, Golden State has a pretty low ceiling in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the No. 2-seeded Spurs are looking to prove that they’re ready to contend now, and oddsmakers have set them as road favorites on Wednesday night.

Golden State won the first two meetings between these teams back in November, but this is going to be an uphill battle with Curry (knee) sidelined through the All-Star break.

Let’s examine the latest odds, my favorite prop pick and a prediction for Wednesday’s matchup on ESPN.

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Spurs -8.5 (+100)

Warriors +8.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Spurs: -265

Warriors: +215

Total

220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Spurs vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Spurs record: 37-16

Warriors record: 29-25

Spurs vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry – out

Seth Curry – out

LJ Cryer – out

Jimmy Butler III – out

De’Anthony Melton – questionable

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Will Richard – questionable

Spurs vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Dylan Harper OVER 12.5 Points (-111)

Stephon Castle left Tuesday night’s win over the Lakers and did not return, which could lead to rookie Dylan Harper playing a bigger role on Wednesday.

Harper finished with 15 points in just under 28 minutes against the Lakers, and he’s averaging 12.0 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in seven games without Castle this season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has been up and down as a scorer, but he’s also been playing around half of the game or less in his current role. Some extra minutes on Wednesday would go a long way for him clearing this line.

Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Golden State offense is an easy fade:

The Warriors are averaging just 103.4 points per game in the 15 games that Steph Curry has missed this season, and they've been even worse since Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) went down.

Golden State has scored less than 100 points in four of the last six games that Curry has missed, failing to clear this prop in five of the last six games without him. On top of that, the Warriors have under 107.5 points in 10 of the 15 games that Curry has been sidelined this season.

San Antonio is one of the best defenses in the NBA this season, ranking third in defensive rating and fifth in opponent points per game (111.4). The Spurs held Golden State to 109 points in their last meeting even with Curry in action.

Golden State has just two games (against Chicago and Memphis) that it has scored over 101 points without Steph since Dec. 4. Those two teams are 27th (Chicago) and 22nd (Memphis) in points allowed per game this season.

I don't see the Warriors having a strong offensive game tonight, especially with De'Anthony Melton listed as questionable and Kristaps Porzingis already ruled out. The Warriors simply are running out of options to score at this point in the regular season.

Pick: Warriors Team Total UNDER 107.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

