Spencer Jones' Departure Could Open More Minutes for Nuggets' Rookies

The NBA offseason continues to bring significant changes with LeBron James' decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The move follows a number of other big-time offseason trades and signings, including Kawhi Leonard's pending move to Toronto, Jaylen Brown being traded to Philadelphia, Giannis Antetokounmpo heading to Miami and LaMelo Ball going to Minnesota.

The league has also seen a number of smaller transactions. Recently, Nuggets restricted free agent wing Spencer Jones signed an offer sheet with the Oklahoma City Thunder, giving Denver until 11:59 p.m. on July 26 to match the offer.

If the Nuggets choose not to match OKC's offer, Denver could lean on Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins to fill spots in the team's rotation. The former undrafted free agent made 64 appearances with 37 starts in 2025-26, averaging more than 22 minutes per contest.

Brazile and Hopkins could be the Nuggets' primary candidates to replace Jones' minutes after being picked in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Brazile, the No. 35 pick, averaged 13 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range as a fifth-year senior.

In three games at the Las Vegas Summer League, the Arkansas product averaged 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest 45.5% from the field and 47.4% from 3-point range.

Brazile measured 6-foot-9-and-a-half without shoes at the NBA Combine, recording a 7-foot-3-and-three-quarter wingspan. The rookie forward will give the Nuggets an athletic play-finisher with good size who has the skill set to be a solid role player among a group of established stars and other veteran rotation pieces.

Hopkins, the No. 49 pick in the 2026 draft, could also earn minutes to help fill the gap in Denver's rotation left behind by Jones. Like Brazile, Hopkins spent five years in college, finishing his career by averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc at St. John's.

At the combine, Hopkins measured 6-foot-6 without shoes, notching a 6-foot-10-and-a-half wingspan.

In four games at the Las Vegas Summer League, the former All-Big East honoree averaged 18 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 52.9% from the field and 35.7% from deep.

Hopkins offers the Nuggets another depth piece on the wing to help fill the role left behind by Jones.