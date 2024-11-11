Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Will Be Just Fine
Stephon Castle won't wow you with backboard-breaking dunks, Allen Iverson-esque crossovers, or Stephen Curry logo triples, but he excels at the less flashy stuff. The more important stuff. His deceleration ability is already among the best in the league, he'll make reads you don't expect from a 20-year-old rookie lead guard to make, and his defense is already disruptive and highly switchable.
Now, this isn't to say the rookie doesn't occasionally push the envelope. In Saturday's loss to Utah, Castle opened up the game by hitting three triples - not a strength of his - including a long one that usually exceeds his range.
In the loss, he put together his most potent offensive performance, scoring 23 points while moving off the ball, getting out in transition, and making the most of the openings the defense gave him.
Some of that was due to Devin Vassell's return and Victor Wembanyama's play, both of whom spaced the floor wonderfully and opened up the court. But most was off Castle himself, in the sense that he'd identify the right moments to assert himself, and the right moments to let others, well, cook.
There's no way around it. Unless Castle begins to string together multiple high-scoring games, he's not going to compete for Rookie Of the Year. But it seems that's not his angle anyway.
Castle, while on the court, is deeply engaged. His concentration locked in, and he fully buys into the game plan, while understanding the plan can change at any moment. There are shortcomings, such as a late shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson, which essentially gave Utah the game. But those are also teaching moments, and Castle is an engaged student.
The 6-foot-6 guard/wing is almost bound to go through a debut season with many ups and downs due to his offensive game which varies as much as it does. But that's an investment the Spurs are willing to make.
Castle might end up being an unpolished rookie, but everything screams he'll be nothing short of an exceptional pro.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
