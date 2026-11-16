Here's a look at the best performances from first-year players during the Nov. 15 G League slate.

Drake Allen, Motor City Cruise

The undrafted rookie logged 22 points, 11 assists, two rebounds, a steal, a block and five turnovers while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 3-of-5 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against the Noblesville Boom.

Jadin Booth, Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Both notched 16 points, three assists, a rebound, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 4-of-10 from the field, 3-of-9 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against the Texas Legends.

Maliq Brown, Austin Spurs

The second-round pick tallied 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against the Memphis Hustle.

Quadir Copeland, Rio Grande Valley Vipers

The undrafted rookie finished with 18 points, 11 assists, three rebounds, four steals and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-10 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against the Texas Legends.

Jorge Diaz-Graham, Texas Legends

The undrafted rookie tallied 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, a block and three turnovers while shooting 3-of-7 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the free throw line against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The second-round pick scored a game-high 25 points, adding seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals while shooting 10-of-17 from the field, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against the Memphis Hustle.

Keba Keita, Noblesville Boom

The undrafted rookie chipped in 12 points, 18 rebounds, an assist, two steals, a block and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against the Motor City Cruise.

William Kyle III, Coachella Valley Lakers

The undrafted rookie recorded 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-8 from the field and 0-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against the Valley Suns.

Houston Mallette, Windy City Bulls

Mallette accumulated 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a turnover while shooting 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against the Wisconsin Herd.

Bogoljub Markovic, Wisconsin Herd

The 2025 second-round pick who spent the 2025-26 season overseas accounted for 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against the Windy City Bulls.

Rienk Mast, Noblesville Boom

The undrafted rookie turned in 20 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and four turnovers while shooting 8-of-16 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against the Motor City Cruise.

AK Okereke, Coachella Valley Lakers

The undrafted rookie notched 22 points, five rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 4-of-7 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against the Valley Suns.

Jaylin Sellers, Windy City Bulls

The undrafted rookie accounted for 23 points, a rebound, an assist and two steals, shooting 10-of-18 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against the Wisconsin Herd.

Peter Suder, Windy City Bulls

The undrafted rookie racked up 17 points, four assists, a rebound, two steals and a block while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against the Wisoncsin Herd.