The Top NBA Rookies Performances in Preseason so Far

NBA preseason if officially underway, and we're inching toward the start of the 2026-27 regular season.

Plenty of NBA rookies have now made their debuts, with several having multiple games under their belts. The 2026 class has been heralded as a great one, and several newbies have already hit the ground running.

Here are the top rookie performances from preseason so far:

Aday Mara vs. Bucks

There’s a few different options for standout performances from Aday Mara, who’s been stellar through two games for Oklahoma City. He struggled some in Summer League, but has hit the ground running for the Thunder.

On Wednesday night, Mara looked the best player on a floor that included the two-time MVP, going for 22 points on perfect 10-for-10 shooting. He also added six rebounds, two assists and a block, finishing as a team-high plus-17.

It wasn’t a given that Mara would be a Year 1 contributor for the contending Thunder, though he certainly seems to be so far. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein will return to the lineup soon, though Mara seems to have carved out at least some rotational leeway.

Yaxel Lendeborg vs. Lakers

The Lakers and Warriors faced off days ago in an extension of the California Classic.

Lendeborg, Golden State’s lottery pick, looked one of the best players on the floor. He scored 17 points in just 21 minutes, going for nine rebounds, two assists and a block. So far, he’s looked like exactly what the team needs in terms of production next to Stephen Curry.

Darius Acuff Jr. vs. Cameron Carr

In the Kings and Lakers’ tilt, Darius Acuff Jr. promised in his first preseason action.

Overall, the No. 7 pick went for 19 points, four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block. There were some improvement points, namely his inefficient shooting and five turnovers. Though given the attention he’s receiving compared to other rookies, it was a solid starting point.

The Lakers’ own first round pick played solidly as well, shooting 7-for-13 for 19 total points while adding three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Kings desperately need to hit on Acuff as they enter an essential rebuild, and Carr providing role player support alongside Luka Doncic would work wonders for their rotation.

Cameron Boozer vs. Magic

The No. 3 pick in Cameron Boozer played out his second contest on Wednesday, showing off his combination of size and skill that helped him to produce at Duke.

In 22 minutes, he poured on 16 points, six rebounds and two assists, showing off some moves in the process.

Cameron Boozer: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 4/7 FG, 2/3 3FG, 6/7 FT, 79 TS% vs Magic



Another great showing for the Grizzlies rookie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EsvJft1BXJ — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) October 8, 2026