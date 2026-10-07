Multiple OKC Thunder Rookies Shine in 2026 Preseason Opener

The NBA preseason is in full swing.

The Tuesday, Oct. 6, slate of preseason contests featured four games, including the 2025 NBA champions beginning their 2026-27 campaign. Oklahoma City fell at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans 116-110 in Tulsa, OK, but got strong performances from multiple young players.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Alex Caruso and others were inactive for OKC, giving the team's recent draft picks an opportunity to shine.

Multiple first-year players took advantage of that opportunity, putting on solid showings in their preseason debuts.

In total, six rookies earned minutes for the Thunder against New Orleans, with second-round pick Otega Oweh and undrafted free agent Andrew Holifield experiencing a few struggles in their first taste of preseason action.

Oweh shot 3-of-9 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3-point range and 0-of-4 from the free throw line, finishing with six points, six rebounds, an assist, two turnovers, two steals and a block in 28 minutes off the bench.

Holifield went 1-of-4 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line, scoring four points in seven minutes on the floor.

For the Pelicans, second-round pick Jaron Pierre Jr. was the only rookie to see the floor, tallying three points, four rebounds, three assists, a turnover and a block while shooting 1-of-4 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep in 12 minutes off the bench.

Here's a look at how the other four Thunder rookies who saw action against New Orleans performed in their preseason debuts.

Josh Dix

The undrafted free agent and two-way signee logged 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range in 30 minutes off the bench.

Aday Mara

The No. 12 pick in the 2026 draft got the start and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two turnovers and three blocks while shooting 5-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 18 minutes.

Bennett Stirtz

The No. 16 pick also started for OKC, finishing with a game-high 15 points to go along with six assists, five rebounds and four turnovers while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep in 31 minutes.

Stirtz left the game with an injury late in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Oct 6, 2026; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Bennett Stirtz (14) grabs his ankle during a drive against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at BOK Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christoph Tilly

The undrafted free agent chipped in nine points, four rebounds, two assists, three turnovers and a block while shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in 25 minutes off the bench.