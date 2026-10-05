The Top NBA Rookies to Watch in Tonight’s Preseason Action

The NBA season is just weeks away, with teams gearing up to make their preseason debuts.

So far, there’s only been three games featuring a few notable rookies. Though tonight’s action will feature five different contests and dozens of NBA newbies.

Here are some of the top rookies and matchups to watch in tonight’s action:

Cameron Boozer vs. Kingston Flemings

Two top-eight picks will face off against one another tonight in Grizzlies’ forward Cameron Boozer versus Hawks’ guard Kingston Flemings.

Both were solid in Summer League action, though could’ve performed marginally better in a few different areas. Boozer was among the best-producing freshman ever seen in college basketball, and Flemings was a productive guard for a great Houston team.

Boozer is now the likely focal point in Memphis, and will have to assimilate with a funky roster built around a few different players. Flemings is joining a new-look Atlanta team that has loaded up on defense, and will look to make waves in the East.

The Grizzlies and Hawks face off at 6 p.m. CT.

Brayden Burries and Nate Ament

The Bucks and Timberwolves will face off at 7 p.m. CT in Milwaukee, WI, likely giving us an updated look at rookies Brayden Burries and Nate Ament.

Burries was one of the top standouts at Summer League in Las Vegas, and projects to be one of the more NBA-ready rookies in the class. With a mix of speed and strength, he carved his way to 23.5 points per game in Vegas.

Ament, drafted just a few spots later than Burries at No. 13, is a much more development-slanted choice. Though he still has plenty of talent that could be on display in Milwaukee. At 6-foot-10 he has a wing-style game, able to play on the perimeter with or without the ball.

Tonight’s game against the new-look Timberwolves could give a decent indication as to where both players are at.

Darius Acuff Jr. vs. Cameron Carr

In the late-slot, the Kings and Lakers will face off at 9 p.m. CT, with two very different newbies making preseason debuts.

The new centrifugal force of the Kings, point guard Darius Acuff Jr., is set to take the floor. Drafted at No. 7, he’s the best and most important prospect for Sacramento, and will get plenty of burn as a play-maker this season.

Cameron Carr is the Lakers’ shiny new rookie, who the team is desperately hoping will be able to add his 3-point shooting and athleticism in Year 1. If so, the core of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler will be all the better for it.