How NBA Rookies Have Fared in Early Preseason Action

The 2026-27 NBA season is on the horizon, with rookies beginning to make their quasi debuts in preseason action

So far, there’s only been three games, though several notable rookies have already taken the court.

Here’s how rookies have fared so far through a few preseason games:

Heat vs. Raptors

One notable rookie played in the preseason opener between the Heat and Raptors: former Louisville standout and current Miami sharpshooter Ryan Conwell.

Drafted at No. 37, Conwell was drafted to provide shooting and secondary play-making for a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led team. In his final season with the Cardinals, he shot 35% from three on a blistering 9.6 attempts per game.

In his initial preseason action, he fired shots off at a similar clip. Conwell played 18 minutes off the bench for the Heat, taking eight shots in total. He hit just three and added six points, two assists and a rebound, but did finish as a positive in his minutes.

Conwell’s confidence should continue to trend up as he progresses with the Heat.

Jazz vs. Nuggets

Far-and-away the most notable rookie to play so far is No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson, who took the court for the new-look Jazz against Denver.

Peterson played 19 minutes and was cool throughout, scoring just three points on 1-for-5 shooting. He did manage six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Peterson’s first preseason outing didn’t go well, though it was largely just missed shot-making. If there’s one thing fans should worry about with Peterson, it’s likely to be his 3-point shooting, which was blistering in his lone season with Kansas.

Nuggets rookie Trevon Brazile fared well, going for seven points on 3-for-4 shooting with three rebounds.

Warriors vs. Clippers

The Warriors and Clippers had the most notable matchup, with top-five pick Keaton Wagler facing off against late-lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg.

Wagler was a focal point of the Clippers’ structure, taking 15 shots in 30 minutes off the bench. He didn’t shoot particularly well, hitting just three field goals and shooting 1-for-11 from three, but he did get to the line and shoot 8-for-9.

Notably, Wagler led the Clippers’ bench in points and even hit a go-ahead shot to effectively give LA the win.

Lendeborg was rolled out in the Warriors’ starting lineup, and didn’t shoot so well himself at just 1-for-6 from the field. Still, he managed nine rebounds, three assists and a block, and looked the part of an NBA player.