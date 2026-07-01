Three NBA Rookies who Could Benefit from Recent Trades

The 2026 NBA Draft was days ago, though the league as a whole has already moved on to free agency and trade season.

In just the days following the draft, we've already seen multiple former stars dealt to new teams, creating entirely new dynamics than when the players were drafted there.

Below are three NBA rookies who could benefit from the league's recent moves:

Isaiah Evans, Timberwolves

Former Duke sharpshooter Isaiah Evans was drafted by the Timberwolves with the No. 33 overall pick, days before the team traded for former All-Star guard LaMelo Ball.

Evans was drafted to be a three-and-D wing, having taken plenty of triples alongside Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer in his two seasons with the Blue Devils.

Now, Evans is set to benefit from another gravitational guard in Ball, not to mention superstar Anthony Edwards. Minnesota is now armed with two ridiculous play-makers, which should help an ancillary piece like Evans.

Allen Graves, Raptors

The analytical darling of the ’26 draft class, Graves earned draft acclaim while coming off the bench for Santa Clara, posting unreal steal and block rates with solid counting stats. He was eventually selected at No. 19 by the Toronto Raptors, folding into their wing and forward heavy roster.

On Tuesday, Toronto made the move of the offseason in reuniting with former Raptors’ champion Kawhi Leonard, sending off Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a swap.

Graves won’t benefit from an on-court perspective with the addition of Leonard, who is sure to eat up even more minutes at the forward position. But his being able to learn under one of the best and smartest defenders and players in basketball is a major plus for his development.

Christian Anderson, Hornets

Few rookies have benefited more from the recent deals than Hornets’ guard Christian Anderson.

Firstly, the team traded off its point guard in Ball to Minnesota, clearing the pathway for major minutes for Anderson. As a sophomore at Texas Tech he scored 18.5 points and added 7.4 assists, and should be ready to step into a role for Charlotte.

Secondarily, the Hornets got back Naz Reid in the Ball deal, as well as Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neal in a separate deal for Miles Bridges. All three players are veterans who could seemingly help Anderson in the back-end rotation, when top play-makers like Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel sit.