Three NBA Rookies who Could Influence the Playoffs in Year 1

Last season, we saw an unprecedented shift in the readiness of NBA rookies in the postseason.

Usually, first-year players are unable to make an impact in the Playoffs due to inexperience with the shift in physicality, pace and impact on a play-to-play basis. In the 2025-26 Playoffs, though, players like Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, Collin Murray-Boyles and plenty more were able to make their mark despite youth.

Now, teams are looking ahead to the 2026-27 postseason slate, and many are likely hoping their new rookies will be able to impact the game positively.

Below are three rookies who could be set to do so:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors

The Summer League MVP, former Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg has already seen pro success in leading the Warriors to the summer title while producing.

He was the oldest lottery pick in some time, and will now be expected to help Golden State make a last-ditch effort in the postseason with superstar Stephen Curry.

At 6-foot-8, he should be able to make an impact with scoring, defense, play-making and more.

Aday Mara, OKC Thunder

It’s no secret the Oklahoma City Thunder, even down three rotational players due to a rising tax bill, are looking to remain contenders. Armed with a trio of stars, they’re still one of the most talented rosters in the league.

Even more, OKC was able to snag a lottery pick in Michigan big Aday Mara, who at 7-foot-4 will look to add play-finishing, shot-blocking and a dash of passing and play-making.

The Thunder’s interior is already loaded with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, though Mara even thriving in 10 minutes or less would be a big win. Especially with players such as Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and more in the West.

Darryn Peterson, Jazz

Where the Michigan bigs will look to impact their respective teams as role players, No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson could be leading the charge in Utah.

The Jazz have finished near the bottom of the Western Conference for several seasons now, but are seemingly ready to start winning, armed with Peterson, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ace Bailey and plenty more.

If Utah is to make waves in the Western Conference standings, Peterson will likely need to offer an efficient scoring punch on and off the ball. There's a chance they can slip into the Playoffs, or in the very least the Play-In.