Yaxel Lendeborg Ready to Make Immediate Impact as a Rookie

On draft night 2026, the Warriors officially got their guy in nabbing Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, a player who rose rapidly through the collegiate ranks.

Months before, Golden State made the decision to continue forward with the Stephen Curry era, leaning in for one more go with its longtime superstar and four-time champion. Lendeborg, as one of the oldest lottery picks selected in some time, fit into that.

Now, Lendeborg is ready to impact the franchise as early as Year 1. And there’s no better indication of that than his Summer League stint.

Across six Summer League games in Las Vegas, Lendeborg looked like one of the best and poised players at the event, eventually helping the Warriors to the summer slate title.

All in all, he played six games in Las Vegas, averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game across just 28.3 minutes per game. He shot 46% overall and a great 36% from three on decent volume, a rapidly improving skill.

On Sunday, Lendeborg poured on a team-high 21 points on 50% shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in leading Golden State to a four-point win over Memphis in the Summer League title. The Grizzlies certainly weren’t pushovers, either, playing a startling amount of potential rotation players in No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, First Team All-Rookie selectee Cedric Coward, as well as Taylor Hendricks, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Javon Small and more.

Suffice it to say, Lendeborg seems ready for at least rotational minutes in the NBA. Though that’s been the expectation since his drafting at No. 11.

Lendeborg is one of the more pluggable players in the entire draft class, offering on and off-ball scoring, impactful defense, play-making and high-feel. He fits the Warriors’ system well, and most importantly is needed as the Warriors make one final push with Curry.

Summer League was essentially a no-win situation for Lendeborg. Success was expected across the board, and unreadiness would've incited panic from those looking for immediate production. Still, he likely couldn't have done better for himself, producing at a high level and winning the title in the process.

There's little question he's going to play major minutes for Golden State this season, though how impactful he'll be feels like the only remaining question. It doesn't feel out of reach for Lendeborg to quickly earn a starting spot, or in the least play impact minutes from the bench alongside one of the league's best players.