Three Recent NBA Draft Picks who Could Make the Biggest Impact in Year 1

In any typical year, it's tough for NBA rookies to really make an impact in their debut season. The NBA is far-and-away the biggest talent-jump most players have taken, and it takes plenty of time to adjust.

The 2025 NBA Draft class, though, just set the standard. Several rookies were able to command lead reps on their team, and a few were even able to make deep postseason runs. Spurs' guard Dylan Harper was at the forefront of that, having played a crucial role in San Antonio's race to the Finals.

The 2026 class is widely speculated to be the best in some time, with several players that could make a Day 1 impact.

Here are three rookies who could shine in Year 1:

All three of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft landed in great spots, though Peterson and Utah is a match made in heaven on several fronts.

Firstly, Peterson’s off-ball shooting ability is tailor-made for Utah’s system. Alongside Keyonte George in the backcourt, he should be able to shoot and shot-make from beyond the perimeter often, handling the ball in moderation.

Additionally, the Jazz are the only ones among the Wizards and Grizzlies that should be competitive next season, fueled by Peterson and George, as well as Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ace Bailey and plenty more.

Peterson is already set to see the spotlight via his selection at No. 2, but if the Jazz can make waves in the Western Conference, that could bring on a whole new level of impact.

Lendeborg was billed as one of the oldest potential lottery picks in some time, though the Warriors didn’t care given their need for immediate talent. Now, the soon-to-be 24-year-old is set to be a major piece for Golden State this year.

Lendeborg helped Michigan to the title with versatile scoring ability, defense across multiple positions and high-feel passing and play-making, all of which could help the Warriors.

Golden State is set to make some shockwaves with impending moves, and holding onto Lendeborg as a cost-controlled option will be crucial.

Stirtz wasn’t even the first player taken by the Thunder at the ’26 draft, but does join a backcourt group that’s been thinned by offseason trades.

Both Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe have been dealt by OKC in recent weeks, clearing the way for a veteran rookie in Stirtz to earn some playing time. The Thunder will be in need of 3-point shooting and secondary play-making in the backend rotation this year, which Stirtz provides.

At 22, Stirtz should be able to hit the ground running for the Thunder, potentially making an impact as soon as his rookie season.