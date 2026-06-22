Dusty May to the Dallas Mavericks Opens a Door in the 2026 NBA Draft

In shocking fashion, the Dallas Mavericks are hiring Michigan's Dusty May as their next head coach, according to ESPN. The reigning national champions have now lost their sideline leader to the NBA, just when everybody expected the Mavericks to turn elsewhere. May becomes the first national champion-head coach to leave the NCAA for the NBA since Billy Donovan in 2015.

The organizational turnover for the Wolverines has been of gargantuan proportions since defeating UConn back in April to secure the title. Their top three players all departed for the 2026 NBA Draft, and now, the sideline leader will jump to the next level as well.

The most interesting aspect in all of this is the finalization of May's hiring occurring just one day before the draft. The Mavericks, who won the No. 9 pick, are within the pick range of those three Michigan stars.

Dallas needs a franchise guard with Kyrie Irving's future up in the air, but if May has a say in the organization's lottery pick, the door has opened to Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara or Morez Johnson Jr. reuniting with the head coach.

Mara is gaining legitimate traction to go No. 8, as the Atlanta Hawks desperately need a rim-running paint anchor. However, nothing is set in stone, as the 7-foot-3 paint anchor could slip one spot and end up with an opportunity in Dallas next to Cooper Flagg in the frontcourt.

On top of that, Johnson has been a key riser amid pre-draft workouts. Once projected to go in the backend of the first round, the Mavericks taking him at No. 9 wouldn't be much of a reach, bringing in a rebounding, multi-tool defender.

Lendeborg, the best scorer of the three, doesn't seem like the best fit in Dallas, but you never know. A Flagg-Lendeborg duo would be an elite mix of everything, from scoring to defending to facilitating.

For all we know, May could leave the decision up to the scouts and front office without any legitimate input, but Mara could provide the Mavericks their 'Victor Wembanyama stopper.'

Chemistry is extremely important in the modern NBA, and with Dallas transitioning toward youth, a rotation featuring the Spaniard alongside Dereck Lively II, with May leading the charge, is a fun thought.

Keep an eye on Michigan's prospects heading into Tuesday night. Familiarity could come into play with Mara, Lendeborg and Johnson in the Mavericks' pick range.