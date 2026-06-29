Evaluating Next Year’s NBA Rookie of the Year Odds
The 2026 NBA Draft is officially over, having infused all 30 teams with talent in some form or fashion.
While they're far off from making their official debuts, the newest crop of rookies is just weeks away from Summer League debuts, where they'll don their jerseys for the first time.
The most talented class in some time, the impending Rookie of the Year race is sure to offer fireworks. Below, you can find the full odds per FanDuel Sportsbook, as well as NBA Draft on SI’s analysis:
2026-27 Rookie of the Year Odds:
Cameron Boozer: +240
Darryn Peterson: +400
AJ Dybantsa: +400
Darius Acuff Jr.: +450
Caleb Wilson: +950
Mikel Brown Jr.: +1500
Yaxel Lendeborg: +2000
Keaton Wagler: +3500
Brayden Burries: +5000
Nate Ament: +10000
Karim Lopez: +10000
Kingston Flemings: +10000
Morez Johnson Jr.: +10000
Dailyn Swain: +10000
Koa Peat: +15000
Cameron Carr: +15000
Ebuka Okorie: +20000
Christian Anderson Jr.: +20000
Joshua Jefferson: +20000
Labaron Philon Jr.: +25000
Chris Cenac Jr.: +25000
Jayden Quaintance: +25000
Aday Mara: +25000
Hannes Steinbach: +25000
Bennett Stirtz: +25000
Allen Graves: +25000
Zuby Ejiofor: +25000
Sergio De Larrea: +25000
Tarris Reed Jr.: +25000
Alex Karaban: +25000
Interestingly, Duke superstar Cameron Boozer — the third overall pick at the 2026 NBA Draft — has opened up as the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.
It’s not massively shocking to see Boozer listed first in terms of bringing home hardware. He earned the National Player of the Year Award with the Blue Devils at just 18, is as pro-ready as they come physically, and landed with the perfect team for his strengths.
Across 38 games, he averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game, lending itself to pro production sooner rather than later.
Following Boozer is Jazz’ guard Darryn Peterson, who also landed in the perfect spot, as well as the top overall pick in Wizards’ wing AJ Dybantsa.
A few more notable rankings are former Michigan big Yaxel Lendeborg, who ranks No. 7, as well as another Grizzlies’ forward in Karim Lopez, who has already played two productive professional seasons.
Potentially the most shocking would be Koa Peat, who ranked No. 15 odds-wise despite being drafted No. 30 overall and promptly being traded to the Phoenix Suns. Peat possesses a pro-ready frame, but fell due to the lack of a consistent 3-point shot.
The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will tip off on July 9.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.Follow DParkOK