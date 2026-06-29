Evaluating Next Year’s NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially over, having infused all 30 teams with talent in some form or fashion.

While they're far off from making their official debuts, the newest crop of rookies is just weeks away from Summer League debuts, where they'll don their jerseys for the first time.

The most talented class in some time, the impending Rookie of the Year race is sure to offer fireworks. Below, you can find the full odds per FanDuel Sportsbook, as well as NBA Draft on SI’s analysis:

2026-27 Rookie of the Year Odds:

Cameron Boozer: +240

Darryn Peterson: +400

AJ Dybantsa: +400

Darius Acuff Jr.: +450

Caleb Wilson: +950

Mikel Brown Jr.: +1500

Yaxel Lendeborg: +2000

Keaton Wagler: +3500

Brayden Burries: +5000

Nate Ament: +10000

Karim Lopez: +10000

Kingston Flemings: +10000

Morez Johnson Jr.: +10000

Dailyn Swain: +10000

Koa Peat: +15000

Cameron Carr: +15000

Ebuka Okorie: +20000

Christian Anderson Jr.: +20000

Joshua Jefferson: +20000

Labaron Philon Jr.: +25000

Chris Cenac Jr.: +25000

Jayden Quaintance: +25000

Aday Mara: +25000

Hannes Steinbach: +25000

Bennett Stirtz: +25000

Allen Graves: +25000

Zuby Ejiofor: +25000

Sergio De Larrea: +25000

Tarris Reed Jr.: +25000

Alex Karaban: +25000

Interestingly, Duke superstar Cameron Boozer — the third overall pick at the 2026 NBA Draft — has opened up as the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

It’s not massively shocking to see Boozer listed first in terms of bringing home hardware. He earned the National Player of the Year Award with the Blue Devils at just 18, is as pro-ready as they come physically, and landed with the perfect team for his strengths.

Across 38 games, he averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game, lending itself to pro production sooner rather than later.

Following Boozer is Jazz’ guard Darryn Peterson, who also landed in the perfect spot, as well as the top overall pick in Wizards’ wing AJ Dybantsa.

A few more notable rankings are former Michigan big Yaxel Lendeborg, who ranks No. 7, as well as another Grizzlies’ forward in Karim Lopez, who has already played two productive professional seasons.

Potentially the most shocking would be Koa Peat, who ranked No. 15 odds-wise despite being drafted No. 30 overall and promptly being traded to the Phoenix Suns. Peat possesses a pro-ready frame, but fell due to the lack of a consistent 3-point shot.

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will tip off on July 9.