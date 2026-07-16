Top Rookie Performances from Seventh Day of 2026 Las Vegas Summer League

The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League is nearly complete.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

After the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic finished, the Las Vegas Summer League, which features a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient performances, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the fifth day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.

Rashaun Agee, Cleveland Cavaliers

The undrafted free agent accumulated 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and a block while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 0-of-1 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in an 82-77 win against New Orleans.

Nate Ament, Milwaukee Bucks

The No. 13 pick in the 2026 draft scored a team-high 23 points, adding 6 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 2-of-7 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the free throw line in a 110-91 win against Charlotte.

Chris Bell, New Orleans Pelicans

The undrafted free agent chipped in 12 points, 2 rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 1-of-3 from deep and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.

Kylan Boswell, Charlotte Hornets

The undrafted free agent finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds, an assist and a steal, shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Chris Cenac Jr., Boston Celtics

The No. 27 pick tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and 2 blocks whlie shooting 3-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in an 82-76 win against the Kings.

Isaiah Evans, Minnesota Timberwolves

The No. 33 pick notched 22 points, 2 rebounds and an assist while shooting 9-of-22 from the field, 4-of-15 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line in a 114-98 win against Indiana.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, San Antonio Spurs

The No. 42 pick scored a game-high 25 points, adding 5 assists, a rebound and 2 steals while shooting 10-of-21 from the field, 3-of-8 from deep and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe in a 94-82 win against Utah.

Alex Karaban, Sacramento Kings

The No. 29 pick scored a team-high 21 points, adding 8 rebounds and a steal while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 5-of-7 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Minnesota Timberwolves

The No. 59 pick tallied 14 points, 3 rebounds and a steal while shooting 2-of-2 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Keba Keita, Indiana Pacers

The undrafted free agent finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks while shooting 5-of-11 from the field.

Fletcher Loyer, LA Clippers

The undrafted free agent totaled 12 points, a rebound and a steal while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a 108-94 win against Washington.

Amani Lyles, Philadelphia 76ers

The undrafted free agent logged 18 points, 6 rebounds, an assist, 2 steals and a block while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 2-of-5 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Bogoljub Markovic, Milwaukee Bucks

The No. 47 pick in the 2025 draft tallied 11 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Nick Martinelli, LA Clippers

Martinelli chipped in 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and zero turnovers, shooting 8-of-9 from the field and 3-of-3 from deep.

Duke Miles, Philadelphia 76ers

The undrafted free agent recorded 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Baba Miller, LA Clippers

The No. 36 pick logged 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Boopie Miller, Milwaukee Bucks

The undrafted free agent notched 10 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Koa Peat, Phoenix Suns

The No. 30 pick racked up 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block, shooting 6-of-13 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 4-of-6 from the free throw line in a 100-88 win against the Pistons.

Hannes Steinbach, Charlotte Hornets

The No. 14 pick scored a game-high 27 points, adding 15 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal while shooting 13-of-22 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Seth Trimble, Washington Wizards

The undrafted free agent scored a team-high 24 points, adding 3 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.